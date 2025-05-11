Carlo Ancelotti has won 15 trophies across two spells as Real Madrid manager. Getty Images
Carlo Ancelotti has won 15 trophies across two spells as Real Madrid manager. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Carlo Ancelotti set for final Clasico as Real Madrid coach as Xabi Alonso waits in wings

Current Bayer Leverukusen boss set to replace Italian this summer while Los Blancos attempt to keep title hopes alive at Barcelona on Sunday

Gareth Cox

May 11, 2025