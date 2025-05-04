'We are the champions' - Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for the 34th time on Sunday, giving striker Harry Kane his first major trophy as second-placed Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 at Freiburg. Bayern's 3-3 draw at RB Leipzig on Saturday meant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/14/unbeaten-bayer-leverkusen-claim-historic-first-ever-bundesliga-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/14/unbeaten-bayer-leverkusen-claim-historic-first-ever-bundesliga-title/">defending German champions </a>Leverkusen needed to win at Freiburg to delay Bayern's title party. Leverkusen were two goals down before scoring twice in the last 10 minutes. But Xabi Alonso's side could not find a third, as Bayern reclaimed the title at the first attempt after Leverkusen ended their reign last season. Kane, who had <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/vincent-kompany-and-harry-kane-close-in-on-career-firsts-with-bayern-munich-one-win-away-from-bundesliga-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/02/vincent-kompany-and-harry-kane-close-in-on-career-firsts-with-bayern-munich-one-win-away-from-bundesliga-title/">never previously won silverware</a>, was among a group of Bayern players who gathered to watch the Leverkusen game in Munich on Sunday. After the match, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/">Kane</a> posted a celebratory message on social media with a video celebrating the title win. He captioned it with a message, stating "We are the Champions!" Bayern head coach <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/27/vincent-kompany-faces-bayer-leverkusen-test-after-flying-start-to-bayern-munich-reign/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/09/27/vincent-kompany-faces-bayer-leverkusen-test-after-flying-start-to-bayern-munich-reign/">Vincent Kompany </a>thus wrestled back the domestic crown in his first campaign at the club following his appointment as Thomas Tuchel's successor last May. Leverkusen's Bundesliga title triumph last season briefly halted Bayern's stranglehold on the competition after they had been champions for 11 successive years. That run is the longest period of dominance by one club in Europe's major leagues, while all bar one of Bayern's 34 title successes have been achieved in the last 56 years. Alonso, who won three Bundesliga titles as a player with Bayern, congratulated his former club. "Congratulations to Bayern. It's a deserved championship. They were more consistent team over the season and they deserve the shield," Alonso told DAZN. Bayern manager Kompany was reportedly not the first choice for the job last year, but he repaid the club handsomely. The 39-year-old Belgian achieved success this through a player-focused approach while successfully navigating the club's complex politics. Bayern surprised many when they paid Burnley to hire Kompany, whose inexperience as a manager had been exposed when the English club were relegated from the Premier League, a year after he guided them back to the elite. The former Manchester City and Belgium defender though showed he had learnt from that and brought harmony and unity back to the Bayern dressing room, an area in which some of his more experienced predecessors had failed. In late April, with the title imminent, Kompany was unequivocal about who would deserve the praise if he won his first major silverware as a coach. "As a coach, you feel it's the players who've won the title, so I wouldn't say it's my title," Kompany said. "It's about the players. Talent determines a lot. I want them to get the chance to show their best. I hope we can do it." Kompany's team have been lethal up front, bagging 93 goals in 32 matches. With 24 goals, Kane was once again <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/31/harry-kane-continues-to-set-records-but-an-elusive-first-trophy-is-the-main-goal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/31/harry-kane-continues-to-set-records-but-an-elusive-first-trophy-is-the-main-goal/">Bayern's guarantee in attack </a>with the England captain looking set to become the first player in Bundesliga history to be crowned top scorer in both his first two seasons in the league. While fans were unhappy with the club's decision not to offer talisman Thomas Muller a new contract, the 35-year-old, who will leave at the end of the season after 25 years at Bayern, did manage to reach the 500-league-match milestone before his departure. He was only the fourth player in Bundesliga history to achieve that feat while playing for just one club and he has now extended his record-breaking haul of league titles to 13.