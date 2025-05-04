Bayern Munich won Bundesliga on Sunday after Leverkusen failed to win away to Freiburg with star England forward Harry Kane winning his first title. AFP
Bayern Munich won Bundesliga on Sunday after Leverkusen failed to win away to Freiburg with star England forward Harry Kane winning his first title. AFP

Sport

Football

'We are the champions' - Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich clinch Bundesliga title

Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen draw with Freiburg to hand Vincent Kompany's team the league title

The National

May 04, 2025