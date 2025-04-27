Liverpool celebrate Premier League title with crushing win over Tottenham at Anfield

Liverpool fans began long-awaited celebrations as Arne Slot's team won the Premier League title with a thumping 5-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds needed just a draw to win a second title in five years. Liverpool thus claimed a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown. First-half strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo all but wrapped up the title before Mohammed Salah's 28th goal of a prolific campaign and a Destiny Udogie own goal made the scoreline emphatic. Liverpool have been favourites to land just their second title in the Premier League era <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/liverpool-close-in-on-premier-league-title-and-send-leicester-city-down/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/liverpool-close-in-on-premier-league-title-and-send-leicester-city-down/">for months</a>. Their previous title five years ago came during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Anfield was nearly empty when the trophy was presented. Which made Sunday's triumph memorable at home. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/liverpool/">Liverpool</a>'s success was all the sweeter as it moved them level with rivals Manchester United as the joint most successful club in English top-flight history with 20 league titles. Tottenham, who made eight changes to their starting line-up with one eye on Thursday's Europa League semi-final, momentarily silenced the Kop as former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke headed in James Maddison's corner. Liverpool were only behind for four minutes though. Diaz, appearing in his 100th Premier League game for the club, tapped in Dominik Szoboszlai's low cross and while it was initially disallowed for offside, the decision was overturned after a VAR check to sighs of relief all round. Eight minutes later the party was in full swing as Liverpool took the lead with a special goal by Mac Allister. Tottenham gave possession away trying to play out from the back and when the ball arrived at the feet of the Argentine World Cup winner he thumped a left-footed shot high beyond Vicario. With the visitors now fully complying with their role as props in Liverpool's parade, the hosts began to run riot as Gakpo slammed in his side's third goal after 34 minutes. All that was left to complete a perfect day was a goal for Kop idol Salah, and he duly obliged after the break. Inspired by Salah, Liverpool started the season at a sprint and maintained their tempo as their rivals faltered. At the start of the campaign, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/23/pep-guardiolas-joy-as-manchester-city-go-third-after-dramatic-late-win-over-aston-villa/">Pep Guardiola's Manchester City </a>were favourites to extend domestic reign. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were seen as serious challengers after two consecutive runners-up finishes behind City. But neither club was able to match Liverpool's intensity and consistency. Liverpool's players quickly adapted to the methods of Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp last June following the German's departure after nine trophy-filled years at Anfield. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/24/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-calm-and-refuses-to-believe-premier-league-title-is-in-the-bag/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/24/liverpool-boss-arne-slot-calm-and-refuses-to-believe-premier-league-title-is-in-the-bag/">Slot </a>celebrated a statement 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in just his third game in charge and defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the following match proved to be just a blip. Liverpool won 11 of their first 13 league games to go clear at the top of the table as first City then Chelsea stumbled. Arsenal emerged as their closest challengers but they drew too many games. Liverpool's success is admirable as it came amid speculation over the futures of their stars - Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Both Salah and Van Dijk have now <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/">signed two-year extensions</a>, though England defender Alexander-Arnold is believed likely to be on the verge of a move. Salah has made the biggest difference, scoring 28 league goals and providing 18 assists - a record number of goal involvements in a 38-game season. Slot thus joined Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Manuel Pellegrini as the fifth manager to win the Premier League in his debut season. He also became the first Dutchman and the third Liverpool manager to win the league in his first full season in charge, emulating Joe Fagan in 1983/84 and Kenny Dalglish in 1985/86.