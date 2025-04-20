Liverpool close in on Premier League title and send Leicester City down

Liverpool moved to within one win of the Premier League title with a 1-0 win over Leicester City that also confirmed the latter's relegation on Sunday at the King Power. Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score the only goal 14 minutes from time as the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/13/virgil-van-dijk-to-the-rescue-as-liverpool-take-another-step-towards-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/13/virgil-van-dijk-to-the-rescue-as-liverpool-take-another-step-towards-premier-league-title/">Reds inched towards </a>a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title. Leicester needed to beat the leaders to stave off the drop for a few more days. They held their own but Alexander-Arnold fired home in the 76th minute after the ball came to him following a goalmouth scramble. Liverpool could have wrapped up the title <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/arsenal-put-liverpools-title-party-on-hold-with-commanding-win-over-ipswich/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/20/arsenal-put-liverpools-title-party-on-hold-with-commanding-win-over-ipswich/">had Ipswich Town beaten Arsenal </a>earlier, but it remains a formality and they could be confirmed as champions if Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Failing that, a win at home to Tottenham Hotspur next weekend will be sufficient for Arne Slot's side. Liverpool have 79 points from 33 games with Arsenal on 66 from 33. Leicester, who have lost an English record nine home league games in a row without scoring, have 18 points and can no longer catch 17th-placed West Ham United. Alexander-Arnold celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans after the first left-footed goal of his senior career and told Sky Sports it was one of the best moments at the club. “Being so close to winning the title now and my first game back after injury it was an important game for me,” he said. “I was excited to be back. I've put in a lot of hard the last few weeks to get back fit. “I'm eager to play and I was happy to contribute with the goal, it was a big one. I think we're one win away now, very close.” Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/">has been strongly linked </a>with a summer move to Real Madrid. Asked about his future, he said: “I've said all season I'm not going to speak on my situation. I'm not going to go into details. “But days like these are always special. Scoring goals, winning games and being close to winning titles are special moments that will live with me forever. I'm glad to be part of it.” Foxes defender Conor Coady told Sky Sports: “We've not been good enough all year. As a club we haven't done enough. “But we've got to look ourselves as players in the mirror and try to put this club in a better position in the summer. “From minute one this season we haven't been at a level to compete in the Premier League. It's devastating.” Surprisingly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/">Mohamed Salah </a>failed to add to his 27 Premier League goals this season; the Egyptian seeing an early shot strike both posts and staying out and also hitting the woodwork seconds before Alexander-Arnold's winner. Leicester, who showed plenty of spirit, also hit the post in the first half through Wilfred Ndidi's low shot and had a goal by Conor Coady ruled out in the second half with the score 0-0 after Patson Daka was ruled to have impeded keeper Alisson.