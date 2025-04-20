Arsenal put Liverpool's title party on hold with commanding win over Ipswich

Arsenal extended Liverpool's wait to win the Premier League title as Leandro Trossard led a 4-0 win that pushed Ipswich to the brink of relegation on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side cruised to their first victory in three league games after Trossard's double and goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri at Portman Road. Ipswich were forced to play more than half the match with 10 men after Leif Davis was sent off for a crude lunge on Bukayo Saka. Second-placed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/">Arsenal</a> are 10 points behind leaders Liverpool, who need six points from their remaining six games to be <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/13/virgil-van-dijk-to-the-rescue-as-liverpool-take-another-step-towards-premier-league-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/13/virgil-van-dijk-to-the-rescue-as-liverpool-take-another-step-towards-premier-league-title/">crowned English champions </a>for a record-equalling 20th time. Liverpool could have won the title at Leicester on Sunday if Arsenal had lost to Ipswich. However, it is only a matter of time before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/01/liverpool-v-everton-arne-slot-says-trent-alexander-arnold-focused-on-getting-fit-not-madrid-transfer-talk/">Arne Slot</a>'s team lift the trophy. Keen to force Liverpool to wait for trophy celebrations, the Gunners tore into their hosts from the kick-off and took the lead in the 14th minute. Following a surging run by Martin Odegaard, the ball eventually found its way to Trossard, who hit the ball home despite losing his footing as he took the shot. Arsenal’s second illustrated the gulf in class between the two teams as Saka went on a penetrating run down the right before squaring to Mikel Merino, and his deft flick teed up for Martinelli for a simple close-range finish. The home side were reduced to 10 men just after the half-hour mark as Davis raked his studs down the back of Saka’s calf in a clumsy challenge, and the referee showed him a straight red card. Despite being down on personnel, Ipswich refused to give up and striker George Hirst dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 56th minute, one of only four shots on goal that they managed to create in the game. Trossard grabbed his second in the 69th minute and Nwaneri added a late fourth to leave Ipswich stuck in 18th place on 21 points. They will be relegated if they drop points again or 17th-placed West Ham United pick up one more point from their remaining five games. Pedro Neto scored in stoppage time as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/09/premier-league-cucurella-seals-chelsea-win-over-leicester-as-spurs-fightback-to-earn-draw-with-bournemouth/">Chelsea </a>fought back to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage and breathe life into their quest to secure a spot in next season's Champions League. Alex Iwobi opened the scoring on 20 minutes after Ryan Sessegnon outmuscled Chelsea captain Reece James to set up the Nigerian international. Chelsea were meandering towards a damaging defeat until 19-year-old substitute Tyrique George fired in a snap shot from the edge of the box on 83 minutes. Neto then completed the comeback with a stunning strike in stoppage time to secure just Chelsea's sixth win in their last 17 league games. Chelsea moved up to fifth in the league with 57 points, level with Nottingham Forest, who travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. Fulham remained ninth on 48 points. Asked if Chelsea could go on to finish in the top five, Neto said: "I think it could be a big part of the season for us. We showed character. To be honest, I have no words. "It is not easy to spend all season in the top four and we were out before this game. The character the team showed, we now need to think about Everton... The belief has always been there, even in the bad moments." Manchester United were brought back to earth after their Europa League heroics as substitute Pablo Sarabia's free-kick saw Wolves win five consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since 1970. This Premier League encounter was never going to live up to the drama of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/18/harry-maguire-lyon-game-pretty-much-sums-up-my-six-years-at-manchester-united/">Thursday's quarter-final clash </a>at Old Trafford where the Red Devils secured a 5-4 victory, and much-needed progress, against Lyon thanks to a dramatic extra-time comeback. Manager Ruben Amorim made five changes as United returned to action 63 hours later, including handing 20-year-old Tyler Fredricson his debut. They held on valiantly in Sunday's match until Sarabia's superbly-struck set-piece handed Vitor Pereira's in-form side a 1-0 victory. Wolves' fourth away league win on the trot represented United's 15th league loss of the campaign - a club record in the Premier League era.