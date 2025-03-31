Harry Kane notched his 22nd league goal of the campaign in Bayern's 32- win over St Pauli. Reuters
Harry Kane continues to set records - but an elusive first trophy is the main goal

England captain could end season with two titles as Bayern Munich chase Bundesliga and Champions League glory

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

March 31, 2025