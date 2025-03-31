Harry Kane continues to set records - but an elusive first trophy is the main goal

Harry Kane is used to breaking records. On Saturday he added another one. His goal in Bayern Munich's 3-2 win against St Pauli saw him become the first player to score against every Bundesliga side as well as every Premier League club he has faced. St Pauli were the 19th Bundesliga club to witness first-hand how proficient the England captain is in front of goal. Only Miroslav Klose – Germany's all-time top scorer – has faced more clubs in the Bundesliga and scored against them all (28). During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/harry-kane/">Kane</a> scored against all 32 teams he faced in the Premier League. When he left the London club in the summer of 2023 to join Bayern, he did so as the club's all-time goal-getter with 270 goals. His 71 England goals is also a record. But while Kane is used to accepting individual accolades, his trophy cabinet is void of any team trophies. Kane has played in four finals – two for Tottenham and two for England – and has runner-up medals in all. His latest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bundesliga/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bundesliga/">Bundesliga</a> strike ended his mini-drought of five games and means Kane remains the league's top scorer, increasing his tally to 22 goals. Most importantly, it leaves Bayern six points clear at the top with the finish line and that all elusive first trophy in sight. At 31, Kane is well overdue some silverware. Thirteen years at Tottenham did not yield any trophies, and even his first full season at Bayern ended with them failing to win anything. Bayern were denied a 12th consecutive Bundesliga shield last season by a perfect Bayer Leverkusen. They were even pipped to second place by Stuttgart. This time around, Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen trail Bayern by six points with only seven games remaining. If Bayern win while their rivals lose then the earliest point they would have an unassailable advantage would be April 19, if they beat Heidenheim on that date. In all probability, Bayern will have to win five of their remaining seven games – regardless of what Leverkusen do – to clinch a record-extending 31 Bundesliga titles and a first for Kane. Having waited a lifetime for one trophy, Kane could conceivably end it with two. Bayern are also in the quarter-finals of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/19/uefa-champions-league-bayern-battle-their-way-into-last-16-while-feyenoord-knock-ac-milan-out/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/19/uefa-champions-league-bayern-battle-their-way-into-last-16-while-feyenoord-knock-ac-milan-out/">Uefa Champions League</a>, where they face Italian champions Inter Milan in a double-header. While all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain are favourites, and Real Madrid can never be counted out, Bayern have the pedigree to take on the best the continent has to offer. Kane is two years into a four year contract at Bayern, with reports that a return to the Premier League with champions-elect Liverpool potentially on the cards to replace the misfiring Darwin Nunez this summer. The England captain has given every indication he is both happy in Bavaria and committed to the Bayern cause. But a move back to England, particularly with Liverpool, is enticing on two fronts. Not only would a move to Merseyside afford Kane the chance at winning more trophies, it would also give him another run at the one of the few records he doesn't personally own. Kane's 213 Premier League strikes places him second in the division's all-time list, 47 shy of Alan Searer's mark of 260. Kane's opener against St Pauli means he now has 58 goals in 57 Bundesliga appearances for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bayern-munich/">Bayern</a> since moving from Tottenham for a fee <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/13/harry-kane-admits-adapting-to-bundesliga-may-take-time-after-bayern-munich-switch/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2023/08/13/harry-kane-admits-adapting-to-bundesliga-may-take-time-after-bayern-munich-switch/">totaling €95 million</a> at the start of the 2023/24 season. No other striker comes close to that mark, with Kylian Mbappe next on the list with 49 goals in 56 league appearances for PSG and Real Madrid in the same period. Should Kane keep up or near his ratio of a goal every 89 minutes, he could conceivably overhaul Shearer's record within two seasons. But while personal milestones are an added bonus, should Kane get a taste of silverware come the end of this campaign, he may well decide the best place to add to that collection is the Allianz Arena rather than Anfield.