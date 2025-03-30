Omar Marmoush, second right, celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium on March 30, 2025. Getty Images

FA Cup: Omar Marmoush scores with first touch as Man City beat Bournemouth to reach semi-finals

Egyptian attacker and fellow substitute O'Reilly inspire comeback after frustrating first half that saw Haaland miss hat-trick of chances

Gareth Cox

March 30, 2025