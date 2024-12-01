Rashford and Zirkzee hit doubles as Man United smash sorry Everton earning Amorim first Premier League win

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/22/ruben-amorim-on-taking-man-united-job-im-a-dreamer-who-believes-in-myself-and-the-club/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim</a> earned his first Premier League victory as Manchester United manager after his team thrashed hapless Everton 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday. Attackers <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/27/ruben-amorim-vows-to-help-marcus-rashford-find-form-for-man-united-but-says-attacker-has-to-want-it-himself/" target="_blank">Marcus Rashford</a> and Joshua Zirkzee both scored doubles while Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes supplied two assists apiece, albeit helped greatly by a woeful defensive performance by Everton. It was the second home win in three days for Amorim after United battled to a 3-2 Uefa Europa League <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/29/europa-league-ruben-amorim-touched-by-special-old-trafford-welcome-as-man-united-edge-bodoglimt/" target="_blank">victory over Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt</a>. Sunday's win lifted United up to ninth in the table, but they face the daunting prospect of taking on an Arsenal side who have scored 13 goals in their last three matches when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. “It is a nice result,” Rashford told the Sky Sports after the game. “It is important with a new coach and a new way of playing, when we are still learning. We have to back up this performance and win in midweek. “We all, as individuals, want to get back to our best and then push to improve so even in the bad moments you are doing the right thing. “The connection is going to build and grow the more we get used to him. He's come in a busy period and hopefully the connection keeps building and growing. He's come in with a great attitude and it's passed on to the players. “The atmosphere is one of the most special things about his club and playing at this great stadium is always a great feeling. “It is early on but I feel energised and ready for the next game. This game has only just finished but the next one is always the focus for the players.” For Everton manager Sean Dyche, the problems are mounting as they sit just two points outside the relegation zone after taking three points out of a possible 15 and have gone five games without a win. After a home clash with third-bottom Wolves midweek, the Merseysiders then face a nightmare run of fixtures that sees them take on Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and then Manchester City. "Early in the season there were too many mistakes and that was the same today. In the first 32 minutes, I thought we looked a good outfit, we looked progressive," insisted Dyche. "We played well and opened them up. One mistake led to another mistake and before you know it you're 2-0 down and then a third one straight after kick-off and that is my biggest gripe." Having been linked with a move to United during the summer, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite had a day to forget at Old Trafford, directly contributing to the home side opening two goals. In the 34th minute, he deflected Rashford's first-time volley into the net to give goalkeeper Jordan Pickford no chance after a sloppy start to the game that had seen United struggle to find any rhythm going forward. But from that moment, the visitors collapsed in disastrous fashion. Not long afterwards, Branthwaite was caught dawdling in possession by the impressive Diallo, who fed the ball to Fernandes with the captain's lay-off then finished by Zirkzee in the 41st minute. It was only the Dutch striker's second goal since his close-season move from Bologna ended a 17-game drought dating back to August. One minute after the break and it was well and truly game over when Diallo slid a pass through to Rashford who finished confidently past Pickford. The final goal came when James Tarkowski lost the ball to Diallo in the 64th minute and the Ivorian drove forward before feeding Zirkzee to slot home his second. “The result was good but we were pragmatic. It was not pretty but we were pragmatic. We did our job, which is to win,” said Amorim, who <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/25/ruben-amorim-admits-man-united-are-going-to-suffer-for-long-period-after-underwhelming-start-as-manager/" target="_blank">drew his first game as United manager 1-1 at Ipswich Town</a>, to Sky Sports. “You can feel that we have a long way to go. You can feel that in the first few minutes, where we were OK, but then Everton controlled the game. Then we got the goals in the right moment and that changed the game. “You can feel it during the game. It isn't a line of top performances, it is a rollercoaster of performances. We have some moments when we are good but then we have moments when we have to suffer. “We did it again like in the Europa League. We need time to train and improve. It is better to work with victories.”