Marcus Rashford wheels away after scoring Manchester United's third goal during their Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford on December 1, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Rashford and Zirkzee hit doubles as Man United smash sorry Everton earning Amorim first Premier League win

New Portuguese manager sees Red Devils run out emphatic 4-0 victors at Old Trafford

Gareth Cox

December 01, 2024

