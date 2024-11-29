Rasmus Hojlund sure he will thrive under Ruben Amorim after double in Man United Europa League victory

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/manchester-united/" target="_blank">Manchester United</a> fought back to beat Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 3-2 in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europa-league/" target="_blank">Europa League</a> on Thursday night to give new manager <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/11/29/europa-league-ruben-amorim-touched-by-special-old-trafford-welcome-as-man-united-edge-bodoglimt/" target="_blank">Ruben Amorim</a> his first victory since taking over and his first win at Old Trafford. Hojlund also set up the opening goal scored by Alejandro Garnacho in the opening minute of the game, but United still had to stage a comeback to stay unbeaten in the competition with two victories and three draws. United are now 12th of the 36 teams in the Europa League group, having won the last two games. After the visitors took a 2-1 lead, Hojlund equalised just before half time and then scored the winner five minutes into the second half from close range, tapping in a cross from Manuel Ugarte. <i>The National's </i>Andy Mitten spoke to Hojlund after the game at Old Trafford. <b>What went right for you tonight?</b> I don’t know. I think a new system and new ideas, it’s suiting my style of play. <b>What’s different in a centre-forward from what Ruben Amorim wants compared to what Erik ten Hag wanted?</b> I think the press is very different. I have to focus a little bit more only on what’s in front of me instead of behind me. <b>Is it about being in those right areas? Both your goals tonight came from right in the middle of the goal?</b> I don’t know, I still try to do the same, but obviously we play a different sort of football and system now. I've played this sort of football, I don’t say it is the same, but a 3-4-3 (formation), I used to play in Atalanta a little bit the same. <b>You suffered from a lack of service at times last season. Is this system better?</b> I don’t know, I just try to do my job every time I step on the pitch. And yeah, today was a good day. <b>Your celebration, I presume you’ve watched the film this week?</b> Yeah the Gladiator one. It was a good one. We watched it when we were with the national team. And yeah, I thought it was a nice celebration. So yeah, that’s why I wanted to do that. <b>Amorim got Viktor Gyokeres going at Sporting, what instructions has he given you?</b> I think I showed last season with being top scorer for the team that I can score my goals. Yeah, I'm still very young but obviously I would like to take the responsibility and that's why I also took the number nine [shirt] this year because I think I want to take the next level and the next step. But yeah, I still have a lot to grow. I'm still not the finished article. I’m only 21. <b>Do you have a target in mind for how many goals you want this season?</b> No, I just try to improve every day and then score as many goals as possible when I play. <b>The manager said he wants more goals from the team. How much confidence does that give you?</b> Yeah, a lot, but yeah, what do you want me to say? I think all of us have a lot of qualities. It’s just about getting it out on the pitch and, yeah, good start today. <b>What is working with the coaches like, against defenders in training, about bringing people into play but also scoring?</b> Yeah, it’s a good and difficult question, I think I’ve improved on sort of holding and getting my back to the goal play, I think it comes with age. Last year I had to learn the Premier League and these sort of things. And, yeah, I think I get better with these sort of things every time I set foot on the pitch.