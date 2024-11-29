Sport

Football

Rasmus Hojlund sure he will thrive under Ruben Amorim after double in Man United Europa League victory

Danish striker nets brace in 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt and says new manager's tactics will get the best out of him

Andy Mitten
Andy Mitten

November 29, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today