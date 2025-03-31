Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the second of his two goals against Girona. EPA
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the second of his two goals against Girona. EPA

Sport

Football

Hansi Flick praises 'special' Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona beat Girona to stay top of La Liga

Poland striker took his season's tally to 38 goals with double in 4-1 win

The National

March 31, 2025