Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Celtic in their Uefa Champions League second-leg knockout phase playoff. AFP
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Celtic in their Uefa Champions League second-leg knockout phase playoff. AFP

Sport

Football

Uefa Champions League: Bayern battle their way into last 16 while Feyenoord knock AC Milan out

Alphonso Davies’ late goal sends Germans through after epic battle with Celtic

The National

February 19, 2025