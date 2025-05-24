Fifa president claims Cristiano Ronaldo could play at Club World Cup

Fifa president Gianni Infantino claims discussions are taking place that could allow Cristiano Ronaldo to play at the Club World Cup in the United States this summer. Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr failed to qualify for Fifa's revamped flagship club tournament, which will feature 32 teams. Infantino, however, suggested the 40-year-old Portugal striker could sign for one of the teams that has. He did not elaborate whether this would mean a permanent move or a short-term loan, though it's worth noting Fifa has introduced an additional transfer window this summer before the tournament starts on June 14. Speaking to YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed, Infantino said: “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cristiano-ronaldo/">Ronaldo</a> might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions … “Yeah. Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup … who knows, who knows.” The clip quickly went viral, although, according to reports, Ronaldo and his representatives are unhappy about Infantino's indiscretion while talks with his current employers over a new contract are ongoing. Fifa, football's governing body, has introduced an additional transfer window this summer, running from June 1 to June 10, to allow clubs competing in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/15/yassine-bounou-honoured-to-spearhead-al-hilals-challenge-at-club-world-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/15/yassine-bounou-honoured-to-spearhead-al-hilals-challenge-at-club-world-cup/">Club World Cup</a> to complete transfers in time for the tournament, which runs between June 14 and July 13 in the United States. According to a report in Spanish newspaper <i>Marca</i> on Friday, Moroccan club Wydad are interested in signing the legendary forward. The Spanish outlet revealed Wydad “are hoping to have the Portuguese player for the [2025 FIFA Club World Cup]” to not only increase their chances of making a deep run in the tournament, but also for the “social incentive” and exposure that Ronaldo brings. Wydad qualified for the newly expanded tournament by winning the 2021/22 CAF Champions League. The Moroccan club are in Group G alongside Manchester City, Juventus and Al Ain. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo joined <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/al-nassr/">Al Nassr</a> in 2022 after leaving Manchester United mid-season. His contract is due to expire this summer although reports had suggested he was close to agreeing new terms that will also see him take a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/17/al-nassr-set-to-offer-cristiano-ronaldo-new-contract-and-minority-stake-reports-say/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/17/al-nassr-set-to-offer-cristiano-ronaldo-new-contract-and-minority-stake-reports-say/">minority stake in the club</a>. Despite Nassr missing out on a trophy, the former Real Madrid star has been in fine form this campaign with 34 goals in 40 appearances across competitions.