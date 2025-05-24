Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 34 goals so far this season for Al Nassr. Reuters
Fifa president claims Cristiano Ronaldo could play at Club World Cup

Gianni Infantino told YouTuber IShowSpeed Ronaldo 'might play' for one of the 32 teams taking part, sparking rumours of a transfer from Al Nassr

Steve Luckings
May 24, 2025