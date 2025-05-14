Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid exit: There is no problem with club, I've had a great time and we've won a lot

Carlo Ancelotti insists he has no issue with Real Madrid ahead of his exit this summer, which will see him take over as manager of Brazil's national team. The Italian's second spell as Real coach has only weeks left to run. It follows a difficult campaign that is set to finish without a trophy. There has been no official announcement from Real about Ancelotti's future – something the coach says he has no issue with – despite the expected arrival of former midfielder Xabi Alonso as his replacement. In the worst-kept secret in football, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/">Alonso will leave his post as Bayer Leverkusen coach to replace Ancelotti at Real</a> this summer. The Spaniard revealed last Friday that he is leaving the German club at the end of the Bundesliga campaign, without confirming his next destination. Then on Monday, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced “the coming together of two icons” with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/">Ancelotti taking over as Selecao coach</a> on May 26, the day after La Liga's season ends. Ancelotti will be in the dugout on Wednesday when Real face Mallorca, knowing that defeat will ensure Barcelona, currently top by seven points with three games to go, become La Liga champions. If Real do come away with three points, Barca can secure the title 24 hours later away to Espanyol. “If I didn't have the press conference today, it would be fantastic,” said Ancelotti on Tuesday. “There are things I can't explain right now because I'm at Madrid and I want to respect the shirt. “From May 26 onwards, I'll be Brazil's coach. It's a very important challenge, but I want to finish the final stretch of this fantastic adventure here well. “I never had problems with Real and never will have problems with Real. It's a club that lives dearly in my heart, but everything in life has a date to end. “I couldn't be Madrid coach for the rest of my life. It comes to an end for many reasons. The club may need a new impetus. I'm not making a big deal out of it. “A thousand thanks to this club. And we'll carry on. I'll always be a Madrid fan. It's the end of an era. Spectacular. I never thought I'd coach Madrid for six years, and now it's happened.” Ancelotti took over at the Bernabeu for a second time in 2021 following the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/we-must-respect-his-decision-zinedine-zidane-resigns-as-real-madrid-manager-1.1231057" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/we-must-respect-his-decision-zinedine-zidane-resigns-as-real-madrid-manager-1.1231057">resignation of Zinedine Zidane</a>, immediately guiding the team to a Uefa Champions League and La Liga double. He would repeat that feat last season, making Ancelotti the only coach to win the Champions League five times – two clear of Zidane, Pep Guardiola and Bob Paisley. “I always kept in mind that one day it ends,” reflected Ancelotti on Tuesday. “I've had a great time, and I think everyone has, but there comes a time when it ends. Football is like life; something begins and ends. “I've had a great time. We've won a lot, and it will be a memory for life. “The day I arrived [for the second time], if they told me I'd win 11 titles in four years, I'd sign it with my own blood. It's been an unforgettable time.” This season has been a huge disappointment for Ancelotti and Real. They have been beaten an unprecedented four times by rivals Barcelona – including 4-0 and 5-2 thrashings <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/27/barcelona-ratings-v-real-madrid-lewandowski-9-raphinha-8-yamal-8/">in La Liga</a> and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/13/real-madrid-v-barcelona-lamine-yamal-stars-in-barca-five-star-show-to-win-spanish-super-cup/">Spanish Supercup final</a>. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/carlo-ancelotti-in-talks-with-brazil-after-real-madrid-meltdown-against-barcelona-in-copa-del-rey-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/27/carlo-ancelotti-in-talks-with-brazil-after-real-madrid-meltdown-against-barcelona-in-copa-del-rey-final/">3-2 loss in the Copa del Rey final</a> followed in April before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/barcelona-on-brink-of-la-liga-title-after-thrilling-clasico-victory-over-real-madrid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/barcelona-on-brink-of-la-liga-title-after-thrilling-clasico-victory-over-real-madrid/">Sunday's 4-3 defeat</a> at the Olympic Stadium all but handed Barcelona the title. Real's reign as European champions was ended at the quarter-final stage by English Premier League side Arsenal after a comprehensive <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/arsenal-beat-real-madrid-in-historic-night-as-inter-also-advance-to-champions-league-semi-finals/">5-1 defeat over two legs</a>. Leaking goals has been a problem all season, not helped by a defensive crisis that has seen Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy all picking up serious, long-term injuries. Centre-half Antonio Rudiger has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery last month, while French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who has filled in at left-back, will not play again this season after tearing the tendon in his left abductor muscle. At the other end of the pitch, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/03/kylian-mbappe-signs-five-year-deal-with-real-madrid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/06/03/kylian-mbappe-signs-five-year-deal-with-real-madrid/">summer signing Kylian Mbappe</a> tops the La Liga scoring charts with 27 goals – including a hat-trick against Barca at the weekend – while notching 38 times across competitions. But Mbappe's arrival has also upset Real's attacking balance. Jude Bellingham has failed to reach the heights of his debut season which saw him score 23 goals. The England international has been forced into a more withdrawn role, seeing his goal tally drop by 10. Fellow forward Rodrygo has seen his role diminish to the extent that <i>Marca </i>reported that he refused to come on as a substitute in Sunday's Clasico and wants to leave this summer. The Brazilian then hobbled out of Tuesday's training session ahead of the Mallorca match. “Rodrygo had a fever last week, which prevented him from returning at his best, even though he tried to grit his teeth,” Ancelotti insisted. “He felt pain in his leg. We need to assess him to see what's wrong. “The rest is just speculation. Everyone here has a special affection for Rodrygo, especially me.”