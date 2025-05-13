Diego Costa on why Carlo Ancelotti will be good for Brazil, Antony's issues, and putting family first

Carlo Ancelotti's second spell at Real Madrid will come to an end this month following a disappointing campaign with the Spanish club. Real's fourth Clasico defeat of the season on Sunday means that fierce rivals <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/">Barcelona will reclaim the La Liga title</a> unless the Catalonians manage to blow a seven-point lead with three games to go. Less than 24 hours later, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced that Ancelotti, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/">will be taking over as Selecao manager.</a> “This landmark moment sees the coming together of two icons – the only five-time Fifa World Cup champions, and a coach with an unmatched record across Europe’s elite competitions," the CBF said in a statement on Monday. It means the 65-year-old Italian will become Brazil's first foreign manager after replacing Dorival Junior who was sacked after March's 4-1 thrashing by South American rivals Argentina. <i>The National </i>spoke to Diego Costa, the 36-year-old-striker who has played at Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Wolves among others, most recently at Gremio in Brazil. Costa won two international caps with Brazil, after coming on as a substitute in friendly matches, before switching allegiances to Spain, making 24 appearances and scoring 10 goals for his adopted country. <b>Q: What do you think about Carlo Ancelotti becoming the coach of the Brazilian national team? </b> A: Ancelotti has a big name, and his resume is extensive. In Brazil right now, people have a lot of doubts about the players and the coach. So, in the end, they should bring in someone who’s won so much. That would bring some peace to the players, ease the tension there is here in Brazil. Ancelotti will undoubtedly help. Brazil has never had a foreign coach, but things are changing and he can handle the pressure. <b>Q: There’s talent in Brazil’s national team but results have been mediocre. Was the 4-1 defeat to Argentina last month a low point? </b> A: Yes, it was a very ugly match, but there’s a lot of talent because of the players in Brazil. Look at Vinicius … Raphinha who’s fighting this year to be a Ballon d’Or winner. Brazil always had players used to pressure, like Ronaldo was, but there’s a change of generation, so the kids feel a lot of pressure because they have that name ‘Brazil’ behind them. But Brazil’s players are at Madrid and Barcelona or in England. There are players with a lot of talent, and they always make the difference in the biggest leagues in the world. So with Ancelotti’s arrival, the quality they have will come out again. <b>Q: Why should Brazil have a non-Brazilian for the first time as coach? </b> A: Time has changed regarding national teams; coaches have become like a magician with magic answers to difficult questions wherever they go. But there are doubts about the coaches here and any coach who goes to the national team has a lot of pressure, especially if they are from here. Then the fans and media start to go after them after a few bad games. It’s tough. Culturally, I think that Ancelotti with Brazil will work. He’s a huge figure and people will immediately take to him. He’s worked with many Brazilian players too and he likes them and the Brazilian culture. That's a very positive and strong point for coming here. <b>Q: Can you describe your relationship with Ancelotti? You’ve never played for him … </b> A: He’s always treated me very well, with a lot of respect. He’s a father, right, a very, very noble person. That’s what makes the difference in coaches. There are very good tactical coaches, very top level but who don’t have the personality. So that’s where it often gets annoying in a dressing room. But Ancelotti has always had both and you don’t see him get into controversy or blaming players. He’s cool and he’s a very good man for the Brazilian national team. Of course there are other Brazilians who are excellent coaches. Like Renato Gaucho, who I was with for a year at Gremio. Noble, gives you peace of mind, entertaining, very human. Football is difficult because players often get confused [with tactics], but Renato Gaucho is clear. <b>Q: You’ve been playing most recently back in Brazil. How did that go? </b> A: Brazil will always have a lot of talent. Brazil has the football DNA and always produces great players. What happens in Brazil is that, in the end, the kids with social media issues, with agents, with those things, are changing a bit. They want to be very professional, almost robotic, but you must enjoy it, to play with joy, be yourself. But in Brazil there are issues. Football is a big money game and here clubs are always in debt so they must sell, no matter what. It’s a very powerful domestic league and right now, there’s a lot of money in Brazil, but you must sell. Players must stay in Brazil longer to capture that magic because when you go to Europe, you know that from the first minute you must be very professional. Players change before they’ve finished learning and going to Europe early can be bad too. The freedom of play goes, the joy. But players are not going to stop leaving. <b>Q: Describe the national team’s forwards: Vinicius, Rafinha, Rodrygo, Hendrick, Savinho … so many. </b> A: Yes, there’s a lot of talent but there’s no number nine. All these players are very good and one-on-one, they’re phenomenal. Look, Rodrygo, technically, is the most complete. But the only thing missing is peace of mind, because for Brazil there’s a lot of pressure. Then people start saying that players don’t want to play in Brazil or that they wanted to leave too young. This is why you need a coach like Ancelotti, to protect the players and bring out the best in them. Raphinha has matured. Before, he received a lot of criticism from people who wanted to kick him out of the national team but now he’s a figure in world football, hugely impressive. He works hard, defends hard, scores a lot of goals, and provides a lot of assists. And he’s a favourite for the Ballon d’Or. <b>Q: Matheus Cunha, of Wolves, scored Brazil’s goal against Argentina and is being linked with a transfer. What are your thoughts?</b> A: Look, Matheus Cunha, I’m a close friend of his. We played together. When he arrived at Wolves I saw that he had a lot of quality. He’s a player who needs to score goals. I told him this. He wanted to give assists but with his talent he needed to score, not be average. He’s a player who likes a bit of freedom in a formation and if he gets that he’s at his best, but I think, with respect to Wolves, he must make the jump to a very big club and get more of a reputation. I think Matheus is going to be a candidate to be in the national team for the next World Cup if he keeps his form up and makes the jump now to a very, very big team in England and scores goals. He’s already a great player, but he’s going to have to go to a higher level because he has the talent. I saw him up close, I was in training, and there are many things. He has a lot, a lot of talent. <b>A: Cunha has been linked to Manchester United, who already have two Brazilians on their books in Casemiro and Antony. </b> A: Casemiro is a legend, right? One of the best and he must come back to the Brazilian national team. He has experience, he fights, he battles, he hits the target, he knows where the pitch is. So he should be selected because Brazil has a very young team and he has experience and respect. There are players in Brazil right now who are very young, they’re not manly enough to withstand the pressure, the criticism, to swallow it and fight, to change opinions. Casemiro should be a very important player for the national team. I don’t know why he stopped playing in Manchester but I’m glad he’s playing again. <b>Q: What about Antony, who is doing very well on loan at Real Betis? </b> A: So Anthony lacked a little patience. He also went through a lot of messed up things. I know about family issues. So the kid’s head was very messed up because he’s very talented. Antony is very good, and look, now that he’s happy, he’s calm, he’s having an impressive season. It’s very easy to criticise from the outside, but as players, our heads count for a lot. If we’re not clean, it ends up affecting the field. He had a very difficult problem behind him because of the accusation against him but now he’s fine. He’s calm. He’s happy and confident. Look how he’s doing at Betis. If he carries on like this he’s a player who’s going to be there to play in the World Cup. <b>Q: You’re 36, what plans do you have for your future? </b> A: I don’t know. Now my son has been born, he’s two months old. So, I’m taking advantage of that. I’m usually based in Madrid where my family are. I was playing in Brazil, and they were staying in Spain, it was really hard for me. I came back to family. I know I could play for one or two more years because I feel strong but if in the end I can’t balance family and football, family will always come first.