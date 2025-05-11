Lamine Yamal celebrates after Barcelona's 4-3 win over Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium on May 11, 2025. Victory put Barca seven points clear at the top of La Liga with three games to go. EPA

Barcelona on brink of La Liga title after thrilling Clasico victory over Real Madrid

Hansi Flick's side fight back from two goals down before going on to win 4-3, despite Mbappe hat-trick, and move seven points clear at top

Gareth Cox

May 11, 2025