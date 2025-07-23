Ask Mina: Is there too much football and is Gyokeres what Arsenal need?

Q: Is there too much football? Once upon a time, June and July had zero games.

A: Absolutely, and many footballers would agree. Football never stops, especially now that international tournaments have become an annual fixture. And that’s the problem.

Thefixture lists are having a huge impact on player health. A study led by Linkoping University in Sweden, analysing data from the 2001/02 to 2021/22 seasons across 54 teams in 20 European countries, revealed a sharp rise in hamstring injuries. Both the number of cases and total days missed due to injury doubled over those 21 years, and account for 24% of all injuries. In the last eight of those seasons, injuries became significantly more common in both training and matches.

This physical toll has a clear knock-on effect on the quality of football. “The big problem is that you never have time to train during a season. You’re just recovering,” complained Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Injuries in football are more common now, according to various studies, with many citing increased fixture lists as the biggest cause. Reuters

I grew up in love with the tactical side of football. Substitutions weren’t just about fitness; they were opportunities for coaches to change the game. I still remember a sensational Madrid derby in 2014, when Real Madrid were trailing 2–1. Carlo Ancelotti transformed the match by changing both full-backs and introducing Isco, leading to a crucial equaliser. It was a masterclass in tactical management.

But today, such interventions are increasingly rare. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted: “Ninety per cent of the subs that I make are related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.”

Even fans are tired. There's less time to reflect, to savour moments, to build anticipation. As games pile up, we are forgetting great moments quickly.

Q: Will Gyokeres be a success at Arsenal?

A: Arsenal agreed a fee with Sporting of around £55 million for the Sweden striker last week, with the Portuguese club haggling over the amount of future add-ons reported as the reason for the hold-up.

Viktor Gyokeres is desperate for the move to go through. The National has learnt through a close contact that even his agent is willing to give up their commission to help get the deal over the line.

How he does depends on how well Arsenal can adapt to his strengths, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about. Gyokeres has been a machine for Sporting; scoring 97 goals in just over 8,400 minutes of play, a ridiculous return. His game is built on relentless energy, power, and movement. He doesn’t drop deep much; instead, he thrives on charging into space, especially down the left channel.

What makes him different from Arsenal’s current options is his explosiveness and ability to turn transitions into chances, something Arteta’s side has lacked.

There are, of course, concerns. Most of his goals have come in the Portuguese league, and the step up to the Premier League is significant. Teams will often sit deep against Arsenal, and he may find it harder to exploit space in behind defences. He’s also not particularly dominant in the air, despite his frame.

Still, if Arsenal use him to stretch defences and exploit moments of chaos, rather than asking him to be a link-up man, he could be a real asset. He’s a runaway train of a striker: explosive, unrefined, and refreshingly different. That alone might be what Arsenal need.

Q: Liverpool are splashing the cash. Will they thrive or dive this season?

A: TWinning the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season has firmly laid the foundation for what looks like a long-term project with serious ambition. With a clear vision and a willingness to offload the deadwood, Liverpool have opened the door to a wave of exciting new talent.

This summer alone, Liverpool have brought in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez, while Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the squad after agreeing a move last August. Now, they’re closing in on a deal for Hugo Ekitike, who scored 15 goals last season with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Their spending has drawn criticism, with some pointing to Jurgen Klopp’s past comments about the dangers of overspending. But the criticism just doesn’t add up. Last year, they brought in no one and everyone complained. This year, they've spent and now it's apparently too much. So, what’s the happy medium?

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, left, is another Liverpool target. PA

With both Arsenal and Manchester City strengthening aggressively, Liverpool had to do the same to keep pace. The good news? They can afford it. As The Athletic recently noted, “Liverpool remain England’s most profitable club. Their £136.2m pre-tax profit between the 2014/15 and 2023/24 seasons is unmatched, with only Manchester City (£126.4m) coming anywhere close.”

We can’t overlook the fact that Diogo Jota’s passing will continue to have a profound emotional impact on the club, but the mood around Anfield remains forward-looking. If the newcomers settle in well, then Liverpool are building a monstrous side equipped to battle for every trophy.

Q: Where will Jadon Sancho go? Will Juventus buy him and will he perform like he once did for Borussia Dortmund?

A: At his best, Sancho is one of the most thrilling attackers in Europe, sharp in tight spaces, devastating in transition, and capable of unlocking defences with a moment of invention. But that version of Sancho has been absent for some time now.

His struggles at Manchester United were well-documented. He failed to settle under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, drifted under Ralf Rangnick, and then fell out entirely with Erik ten Hag. The breaking point came when he was dropped from the squad and publicly refused to apologise. That decision saw him exiled from the first team and effectively ended his Old Trafford career.

A loan return to Dortmund in 2024 offered a flicker of hope. He looked more confident and helped the team reach the Uefa Champions League final, but he never quite recaptured the magic of his early years. A stint at Chelsea followed but ultimately ended with the London club paying a penalty to avoid making the deal permanent.

Now 25, Sancho still has time on his side. Players with his vision and technique don’t just lose it. But are Juventus, still lacking strong internal leadership, the right environment? This is no longer the Juventus of old, the one with institutional structure and experienced veterans who could support troubled talent.

This new Juve are starting from scratch again, and it remains to be seen whether they have the stability Sancho needs.

Q: Paredes to Boca, why didn’t it work out for him at Roma before?

A: Leandro Paredes' time in the Italian capital had complications, particularly in the early stages, but he also brought a lot of good. Under Jose Mourinho, he struggled to settle. The system didn’t suit him, and at times he looked out of sync. Things changed when Daniele De Rossi took over. The trust was evident, and so was the response. Paredes regained rhythm, influence, and composure in midfield.

He struggled when De Rossi left but excelled under Claudio Ranieri, who valued his presence both on the pitch, calling him a champion. In March, Roma extended Paredes' contract until 2026, a sign of his renewed importance.

The Argentina midfielder's passing range and vision helped Roma control tempo and create openings. His ability to anticipate play and bring calm under pressure became essential during the team’s 2025 turnaround.

Leandro Paredes in action for Boca Juniors. Getty Images

Still, Roma needed to raise €15 million before the end of June to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. With Gian Piero Gasperini arriving and Paredes not seen as central to the new coach's plans, the decision was made.

For Paredes, the move was deeply personal. “This is one of the most important days of my life,” he said upon rejoining Boca Juniors. “Coming home is something I dreamed of from the first day I left.” An estimated 50,000 fans attended his official unveiling.

He departed Roma with regret at not winning a trophy, but he made a meaningful contribution during his time there. Boca will benefit from a player who still has plenty to offer, and clearly, he’s exactly where he wants to be.

