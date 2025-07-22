Ambitious Al Qadsiah sign Mateo Retegui, a player at the peak of his powers

Al Qadsiah have completed the signing of Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, in a deal reported to be worth around €70 million.

In one of the most intriguing Saudi Pro League transfers of the summer so far, Retegui arrives in Khobar at the height of his powers, joining an ambitious, Aramco-backed project determined to disrupt the domestic hierarchy.

Retegui, 26, is a classic number nine who has just enjoyed a spectacular season in Italy, scoring 25 goals in 36 Serie A games, six clear of next-best Moise Kean at Fiorentina.

Retegui inherited a love of sport from his father, a hockey player who represnted Argentina at the Olympics, a sport Retegui showed promise in when he was younger until the lure of football became too strong.

He started his career in his native Argentina at Boca Juniors but would only make one appearance at the club over five years. He spent various spells on loan at Estudiantes, Talleres and Tigre.

It was at Tigre where Retegui found his scoring touch, notching 35 goals in 70 games over two seasons. But it was the Italian national team's desperate lack of strike power that would take Retegui's career in a new direction.

Despite Italy's triumph at Euro 2020, by early 2023 then head coach Roberto Mancini was growing disillusioned. “I don't know why there are so few strikers,” he lamented. “We are very limited going forward.”

In his desperate search for a reliable number nine, he reached out to an old friend Juan Sebastian Veron, the former Argentina midfielder and an ex-teammate of Mancini's during their time at Lazio, who pointed him towards a relatively unknown forward at Tigre: a certain Mateo Retegui.

Intrigued, Mancini dispatched his most trusted adviser, Mauro Sandreani, whose primary role with the national team was to scout and assess emerging talent. His detailed report noted a striker with an eye for goal and physical presence in the box.

There were limitations: some tactical rawness, a lack of finesse off the ball, but the potential was unmistakable. Italy needed a striker, especially one with scoring instincts, moving quickly to entice a player with family roots in Sicily and Genoa.

Retegui remembers his first encounter with Mancini well: “I arrived at midnight, and he was waiting for me. ‘Do you know why you’re here?’ he asked. ‘To play,’ I said. ‘To play, yes,’ he replied, ‘but above all – to score goals.’ ‘Perfect,’ I told him, ‘I live for that.’”

And on March 23, 2023, he did exactly that – scoring on his debut against England in Naples. For a player whose great-grandfather once left Sicily seeking a better life, it was footballing fate.

A move to Serie A followed, joining Genoa for €15 million in the summer of 2023. Under Alberto Gilardino, Retegui offered glimpses of his potential but remained a work in progress, still adjusting to a new league and learning the language of Italian football.

He would finish the first season with nine goals in 31 games across competitions, enough to earn him a €28m move to Atlanta. And it was in Bergamo, under Gian Piero Gasperini, that he really blossomed.

In Gasperini’s 3-4-2-1, a system built to amplify his strengths, Retegui would not only finish as Serie A's top scorer but also joint-fourth in the assists chart. Once known for his directness and physicality, Retegui had grown into a more complete forward.

“Retegui has had an extraordinary season,” said Gasperini. “He has scored with his right foot, his left, his head – thanks also to the contribution of the team. His goals have been decisive for our campaign.”

That form caught attention of clubs across the globe and as the spotlight widened, the striker grew restless. As he weighed up his next move, a new challenge emerged, not from one of Europe’s giants, but from a club looking to make waves in a rapidly improving league.

In Saudi Arabia, Al Qadsiah have undergone a transformation of their own, having been taken over by state oil giant Saudi Aramco in the summer of 2023.

It was a move that immediately breathed life – and an unprecedented financial muscle – into the second-tier club that had become known for yo-yoing between the top two divisions.

Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler was appointed as manager and tasked with leading a full-scale rebuild that saw sixteen new signings arrive.

It looked like Fowler was on track as Al Qadsiah started the 2023/24 season with six wins and two draws from eight league matches, leaving them one point off top spot, with his lone defeat coming in the King's Cup against top-flight Al Taawoun.

But just four months in, Spanish sporting director Carlos Anton decided to change tact, sacking Fowler and bringing in the experienced Michel, a countryman who had previously coached at clubs including Sevilla, Marseille and Olympiacos.

Al Qadsiah would go on to secure promotion as first division champions and return to SPL football for first time since 2021.

That momentum would continue back in the Saudi Pro League. Armed with Aramco’s resources, Al Qadsiah secured headline signings Nacho, the former Real Madrid captain and Spain defender, Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez from Cagliari, and veteran Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Marseille.

The team would finish the 2024/25 in fourth place, behind champions Al Ittihad, Al Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. Al Qadsiah boasted the league's best defence, conceding 31 goals.

A run to the King’s Cup final – where they would lose 3-1 to Ittihad with Karim Benzema scoring twice – would help cement their arrival among Saudi Arabian football's elite.

With Aubameyang moving back to Marseille, Al Qadsiah turned their attentions to Retegui. And despite warnings that a move to the kingdom could jeopardise his role with the national team, Retegui has agreed to the move.

Atalanta drove a hard bargain and the deal is the club’s second-biggest sale, behind only Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Manchester United.

Predictably, the Italians aren’t happy, but even Gazzetta dello Sport acknowledged the growing appeal of Saudi Arabia, calling it “the opportunity of a lifetime”.

At Al Qadsiah, he finds a club that mirrors his own trajectory: once overlooked, now ambitious and unafraid to dream bigger. The SPL has acquired a player at the peak of his powers.

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

JAPANESE GRAND PRIX INFO Schedule (All times UAE)

First practice: Friday, 5-6.30am

Second practice: Friday, 9-10.30am

Third practice: Saturday, 7-8am

Qualifying: Saturday, 10-11am

Race: Sunday, 9am-midday Race venue: Suzuka International Racing Course

Circuit Length: 5.807km

Number of Laps: 53

Watch live: beIN Sports HD

AIDA%20RETURNS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAida%20Abboud%2C%20Carol%20Mansour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5.%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Avatar%20(2009) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cricket World Cup League 2 Fixtures Saturday March 5, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy (all matches start at 9.30am) Sunday March 6, Oman v Namibia, ICC Academy Tuesday March 8, UAE v Namibia, ICC Academy Wednesday March 9, UAE v Oman, ICC Academy Friday March 11, Oman v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium Saturday March 12, UAE v Namibia, Sharjah Cricket Stadium UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Karthik Meiyappan, Akif Raja, Rahul Bhatia

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

ELECTION%20RESULTS %3Cp%3EMacron%E2%80%99s%20Ensemble%20group%20won%20245%20seats.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20second-largest%20group%20in%20parliament%20is%20Nupes%2C%20a%20leftist%20coalition%20led%20by%20Jean-Luc%20Melenchon%2C%20which%20gets%20131%20lawmakers.%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20far-right%20National%20Rally%20fared%20much%20better%20than%20expected%20with%2089%20seats.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20centre-right%20Republicans%20and%20their%20allies%20took%2061.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results: Men's wheelchair 800m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 1.44.79; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 1.45.88; 3. Isaac Towers (GBR) 1.46.46.

Points classification after Stage 4 1. Arnaud Demare (France / FDJ) 124 2. Marcel Kittel (Germany / Quick-Step) 81 3. Michael Matthews (Australia / Sunweb) 66 4. Andre Greipel (Germany / Lotto) 63 5. Alexander Kristoff (Norway / Katusha) 43

SPECS %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20750hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20800Nm%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%207%20Speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20332kph%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012.2L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYear%20end%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1%2C430%2C000%20(coupe)%3B%20From%20Dh1%2C566%2C000%20(Spider)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The candidates Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive Ali Azeem, business leader Tony Booth, professor of education Lord Browne, former BP chief executive Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist Dr Mark Mann, scientist Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Super%20Mario%20Bros%20Movie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirectors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aaron%20Horvath%20and%20Michael%20Jelenic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chris%20Pratt%2C%20Anya%20Taylor-Joy%2C%20Charlie%20Day%2C%20Jack%20Black%2C%20Seth%20Rogen%20and%20Keegan-Michael%20Key%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlanRadar%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2013%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIbrahim%20Imam%2C%20Sander%20van%20de%20Rijdt%2C%20Constantin%20K%C3%B6ck%2C%20Clemens%20Hammerl%2C%20Domagoj%20Dolinsek%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVienna%2C%20Austria%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EConstruction%20and%20real%20estate%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400%2B%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20B%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Headline%2C%20Berliner%20Volksbank%20Ventures%2C%20aws%20Gr%C3%BCnderfonds%2C%20Cavalry%20Ventures%2C%20Proptech1%2C%20Russmedia%2C%20GR%20Capital%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

What can victims do? Always use only regulated platforms Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs) Report to local authorities Warn others to prevent further harm Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence

The squad traveling to Brazil: Faisal Al Ketbi, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Khalfan Humaid Balhol, Khalifa Saeed Al Suwaidi, Mubarak Basharhil, Obaid Salem Al Nuaimi, Saeed Juma Al Mazrouei, Saoud Abdulla Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Yahia Mansour Al Hammadi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Zayed Saif Al Mansoori, Saaid Haj Hamdou, Hamad Saeed Al Nuaimi. Coaches Roberto Lima and Alex Paz.

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.