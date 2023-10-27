Robbie Fowler sacked by Saudi Arabia's Al Qadsiah despite unbeaten league start

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has been dismissed as manager of Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah – despite their unbeaten start to the league season.

The Saudi second-tier side announced the news on social media early on Friday, saying they had terminated Fowler’s contract. The club thanked the former England international for his work since being installed as manager this summer.

Almost immediately after announcing Fowler’s departure, Qadsiah confirmed former Real Madrid and Spain forward Michel would be his successor.

It marks an unexpected turn of events at the east-coast side. Fowler, 48, had guided Qadsiah to six wins and two draws from his eight league matches in charge, his only defeat coming in the King's Cup against Saudi Pro League club Al Taawoun.

#القادسية ينهي علاقته التعاقدية مع المدرب "روبي فاولر"

ويقدم شكره للمدرب على ماقدمه خلال الفترة التعاقدية مع الفريق. pic.twitter.com/FGEMihTW2J — نادي القادسية السعودي (@Alqadsiah) October 26, 2023

Fowler's final game in charge was Wednesday’s 2-0 victory away to Al Kholood. As such, Qadsiah sit second in the table, one point off leaders Al Orubah.

Fowler, who worked as a consultant at the club before accepting the opportunity to become manager, has previously managed Thailand's Muangthong United, East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League, and Australian A-League side Brisbane Roar.

Fowler had been targeting promotion to next season’s Saudi Pro League. The kingdom’s top-flight now features the likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson.