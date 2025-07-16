Ask Mina: Has Club World Cup reinforced Europe's dominance over world football?

Q: Has the Club World Cup shown Europe remains dominant or are clubs from the rest of the world catching up?

@timmys_44 via Instagram

A: The Club World Cup certainly delivered entertainment and gave us a proper chance to see how clubs from around the world measure up against Europe’s elite. While I do have reservations about the expanded format, I was disappointed not to see clubs like Barcelona, Liverpool, or even Al Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League champions, take part. I’m not asking for more teams, but I do want to see those who dominated their domestic leagues represented.

It’s difficult to draw sweeping conclusions from a single tournament, but one thing is clear: European football still reigns supreme. The fact that two European sides contested the final only reinforces that fact. The gap in quality, depth, and resources remains significant.

Another inescapable fact is that Eurpope's financial advantage over teams from the rest of the world keeps getting bigger. European teams won most of their games, and Uefa clubs took home over 70% of the $1 billion prize money distributed between the 32 teams, which only makes them stronger both on and off the pitch. It creates more imbalance.

That said, Brazilian clubs, driven by a desire to prove the strength of their game, brought real intensity and pride to the competition, making it genuinely enjoyable. Al Hilal’s victory over Manchester City was a clear demonstration of the growth of Saudi football, which many still try to dismiss. Their performance showed they and the league deserve to be taken seriously.

Still, for now, Europe remains firmly in control of world football, and as long as their success continues to generate more wealth, the gap between European clubs and the rest of the world is unlikely to close anytime soon.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Club World Cup final? And was Cristiano Ronaldo right to want Luis Enrique at Manchester United?

@duanepatrickphotography via Instagram

A: Chelsea have this unbelievable ability to win trophies even when the odds seem stacked against them.

Enzo Maresca prepared his team beautifully. They played with urgency in an attempt to stop Paris Saint-Germain from taking control of the game. They isolated Nuno Mendes, took advantage of Willian Pacho’s absence and made life difficult for a PSG side that hasn’t looked this poor defensively for a long time. The French side had scored 16 goals and conceded only one in this tournament going into the final.

Cole Palmer was clutch once again, and Chelsea were at their clinical best. They took their chances and managed the ending perfectly, with Robert Sanchez putting in a fine show in goal. PSG may have dominated possession, registered more shots on target, made more tackles, and lost the ball less often, but it was Chelsea who delivered in the key moments and showed the efficiency needed to win.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique grabs the face of Chelsea forward Joao Pedro. AFP

Luis Enrique didn't cover himself in glory at the final whistle, grabbing the face of Chelsea forward Joao Pedro, but none of that should detract from a brilliant season in which he guided PSG to a French league-and-cup double and a first Uefa Champions League title.

It was the second treble of Enrique's career, having also achieved the same feat with Barcelona in 2015.

It is no wonder Cristiano Ronaldo pushed the Spaniard's credentials when the English club were seeking a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked in November 2021, during his time at Old Trafford

I think most agree Enrique would have been a strong choice. But as The National's Andy Mitten reported back then, the timing was off. Enrique was committed to Spain and preparing for the 2022 World Cup.

Q: Thoughts on the growth in Saudi football. Will it be taken seriously?

@Aziz.Muaygil via Instagram

A: Saudi Arabian football is already being taken seriously; Al Hilal’s historic win over Manchester City marked the first time an Asian club had defeated a European side at a Fifa tournament. Remember, Al Hilal weren’t even the strongest team in the Saudi Pro League in 2024/25.

People often overlook the depth of Saudi Arabia’s passion for football. When a country boasts genuine love for the game, then there’s enormous growth potential.

The Saudi Pro League’s strength was further highlighted in the AFC Champions League Elite, where three of the four semi-finalists representing the kingdom. Television viewership continues to rise, and what was once dismissed as a retirement destination is now attracting top-level and younger talent. Gabri Veiga chose to go there even if he has since left; Theo Hernandez, a world-class player still in his prime, has joined Al Hilal, and Mateo Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, has joined Al Qadsiah.

Salem Al Dawsari enjoyed an impressive Club World Cup with Al Hilal. Reuters

Club management and tactical systems are improving too. Saudi Arabia’s homegrown talent also deserves attention. Players like Al Hilal captain Salem Al Dawsari play crucial roles for club and country, and often provide so much of the entertainment.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo has weighed in, recently stating: “Of course, we [the Saudi Pro League] are still improving, but I believe that at this moment, we’re already in the top five leagues in the world.”

Q: Which teams do you think will end up willing the league in the top five European leagues?

@Joskdek7 via Instagram

A: The hardest one to pick is the winner of the Premier League. I can’t decide between Manchester City and Liverpool. I think this one will go down the wire.

In France, I don’t think there’s any team better than PSG in Europe, even if they lost the Club World Cup final. Considering how they are building and their resources, they are my favourites to win Ligue 1, and potentially the Uefa Champions League again.

In Spain, Barcelona are my pick to win another La Liga title. With the awesome Hansi Flick at the helm, there's every reason to believe he’ll build on last season’s success, that is if they can sort out that risky high line. Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso, will need time to settle. There's plenty of work ahead, but with the quality in their squad, they remain a serious threat.

Barcelona players celebrate after their win over Espanyol that secured the La Liga title. EPA Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal with teammates Gavi and Alejandro Balde at the RCDE Stadium. Getty Images Fermin Lopez celebrates with team mate Pau Victor, left, after Barcelona secured the La Liga title. Getty Images Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera vies for the ball with Barcelona's Daniel Olmo. AFP Lamine Yamal played another crucial role as Barcelona defeated Espanyol. Getty Images Riot police officers at the touchline at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona. Getty Images

In Italy, Inter Milan no longer feel like a sure thing following Simone Inzaghi’s departure. I’m not convinced Cristian Chivu can oversee a successful rebuild quickly. Any team managed by Antonio Conte is bound to be a contender, especially after Napoli's title win last season, which has only sharpened their hunger. That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if Max Allegri pulls off something special at AC Milan, even if I still have serious doubts about the club’s management.

As for Germany, surely, it’s always Bayern Munich? Bayer Leverkusen have lost the likes of Florian Wirtz and Borussia Dortmund can be terrific or very average, too inconsistent for me.

Q: Morgan Gibbs-White – is he definitely moving to Tottenham Hotspur and if so, will they finish in the top four?

@Wellkned via Instagram

A: This has become a delicate and contentious situation, with Nottingham Forest feeling deeply aggrieved by what they view as an unlawful approach from Tottenham, and a breach of confidentiality surrounding the terms of Gibbs-White’s contract.

On the other side, Gibbs-White has release clause, allowing him to leave if a club meets a fee set by Forest. If that condition has been fulfilled and the move is blocked, he may have legal grounds of his own.

Forest are understandably reluctant to lose arguably their most valuable player, particularly after Anthony Elanga’s departure to Newcastle United. The club have serious ambitions, and losing Gibbs-White now would be a major setback. However, assuming Tottenham have approached the club and triggered the release clause, Forest look to have little say over his future.

Gibbs-White is a sensational talent, one well suited to Spurs coach Thomas Frank’s style of play. He possesses a relentless drive in transition, is dynamic, intelligent and tactically proficient. Ideal for a direct team.

His arrival at Tottenham could have a significant impact on the North London club, but I’m not convinced Spurs can break into the Premier League top four, given the level of competition.

Manchester City and Liverpool look poised to battle for the title, and Arsenal remain a threat and can never be discounted. That realistically leaves just one spot, and with Chelsea finding form, the path won’t be easy.