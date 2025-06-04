Simone Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan - what can Al Hilal expect if he takes charge?

Simone Inzaghi has left Inter Milan by mutual consent and is widely expected to take charge of Saudi giants Al Hilal.

Following a meeting with Inter officials on Tuesday, Inzaghi decided the time was right to leave the Nerazzurri. His final match was Saturday's 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Uefa Champions League final.

After four seasons, Inzaghi, 49, leaves behind a trophy-filled legacy at Inter. During his tenure, the Italian guided the club to a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia trophies, and three Supercoppa Italiana triumphs. They twice reached the Champions League final. Renowned for his tactical ingenuity and exceptional man-management skills, Inzaghi is the favourite to fill the vacancy at Al Hilal following Jorge Jesus' sacking last month.

Should he take on the job, Inzaghi's first official match in charge will be a high-profile clash against Real Madrid at the Fifa Club World Cup on June 14.

What led to his departure?

Results can alter perceptions. On Saturday evening, Inzaghi's Inter Milan suffered the ignominy of the heaviest ever defeat in a European Cup final.

In a season where Inter were chasing a treble, they finished with no trophies and plenty of regrets. Italian media and pundits were scathing in their analysis of a side that was built to win but that fell at the final hurdle.

Just getting to the final was an achievement in itself. But despite the club’s cost-cutting, limited squad depth and ageing stars, such is the nature of football; success is celebrated as a collective effort, but in defeat, it's often the coach who becomes the scapegoat.

He may have finished his final season without a trophy, but that owed more to the club’s overambition than any personal failure on Inzaghi's part.

What can Inzaghi bring to Al Hilal?

A master of man-management, Inzaghi has earned widespread praise for cultivating a cohesive, squad where players consistently raise their level. Meticulous in his preparation and deeply attentive to player relationships, Inzaghi is often credited with unlocking the full potential of those under his guidance.

“His secret is that sometimes he still thinks like a player, so he understands us really well and lives things the way we do," said Inter captain Lautaro Martínez. “With Inzaghi, I feel like I’ve grown to an even higher level.”

Marcus Thuram echoed this sentiment: “He’s given me a vision of football where everything you do is meant to achieve something.”

Known for his quiet discipline off the pitch, Inzaghi transforms into a fiery presence on the touchline, wildly gesticulating to spur his team forward.

Inzaghi’s success

An immodest Inzaghi once said: “Wherever I go, revenues increase, losses decrease, and trophies arrive.”

The stats certainly back up those claims. Antonio Conte, Inzaghi’s predecessor, recorded a win rate of 62.75% during his two seasons at Inter, averaging 2.11 points per game. He led the team to a Serie A title in his second year, backed by substantial investment that saw the club post a net spend of €169 million over that period. Key signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi were brought in to strengthen the squad.

In contrast, Inzaghi took over from Conte amid a period of financial uncertainty. The club was forced to sell several key players, and transfer spending was drastically reduced. Under his tenure, Inter recorded a net profit of €114m in transfers. More importantly, Inzaghi oversaw a sharp rise in revenues, guiding the team to two Champions League finals that generated over €300m for the club.

On the pitch, he averaged 2.15 points per game across four seasons – surpassing Conte’s rate – and achieved a higher overall win percentage.

At his previous club Lazio, Inzaghi gradually developed a competitive squad, culminating in a final season where they led the Serie A table up to March 1, 2020. However, following the league’s suspension due to Covid and subsequent restart, the team faltered and ultimately finished fourth.

Nonetheless, under Inzaghi, Lazio won the Coppa Italia and two Supercoppas. They have not won a trophy since.

Simone Inzaghi gives instructions to Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella during the Uefa Champions League final. AFP

Tactics

Inzaghi’s tactical approach blends structure with purposeful attacking play. It’s a style of football rooted in control that goes beyond mere possession.

Inzaghi favours direct vertical play. Transitions are seamless, allowing the team to shift from defence to attack in a matter of moments, often catching opponents unbalanced.

His sides look to move quickly through midfield, exploiting gaps behind the defence with sharp, incisive passing and intelligent forward movement. This calculated approach makes Inzaghi’s sides difficult to defend against.

His wing-backs are crucial, often tasked with advancing into wide attacking zones, stretching opposition lines. Defensively, his teams maintain a compact, resilient shape. The 3-5-2 morphs into a 5-3-2 when defending, with wing-backs dropping deep to support a solid central block that’s tough to penetrate.

Inzaghi’s philosophy is that his team always adapts to the moment. At times, they press aggressively, eager to win back possession; at others, they are content to drop deep and concede the ball. This confidence in shifting their approach is one of Inzaghi’s defining hallmarks.

Conclusion

Al Hilal can expect a meticulous, detail-driven manager with a strong desire to win.

How Inzaghi adapts to life in the kingdom remains to be seen. He has neither coached outside Italy nor speaks Arabic. But throughout his career, Inzaghi has consistently risen to every challenge.

Given their disappointing 2024/25 season, in which they finished second and won no trophies, Inzaghi could be a perfect fit.

