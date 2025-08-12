Arsenal 2025/26 season preview: Gunners look to Viktor Gyokeres for firepower

The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend with a full schedule of fixtures running from Friday to Monday. Arsenal are involved in the pick of the games when they travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday. Here we look ahead to what will be a pivotal season for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Prospects

After three successive second-place finishes, Arsenal have firmly rejoined the elite group at the top of division. All that remains is the hardest part: to make the final leap and become champions for the first time since 2003.

The squad-building and cultural shift under Arteta has been highly impressive, and having bolstered their midfield with Martin Zubimendi and their attack with Viktor Gyokeres, they have added quality rather than quantity. These are signings that should move the needle and it will be interesting to see if they go back into the market for a left winger. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been linked throughout the summer, while Real Madrid's Rodrygo is said to be their dream signing in that position. The Gunners may need to sell before they can fund another marquee signing.

After a surprise title tilt in 2022/23, Arsenal have transitioned towards being a defensively secure side that seeks to control. That has come at the cost of their attacking output with them only mustering 69 goals last season – 17 fewer than champions Liverpool and just five more than 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal might have posted the division's stingiest defensive record in each of the past two seasons but their attacking numbers must improve if they are to finally make good on their undoubted promise. Only once in the past eight seasons has the team scoring the most goals not been Premier League champions. The arrival of Gyokeres should help that, but keeping Bukayo Saka fit all season will arguably be even more vital. The England international's absence was keenly felt through the middle section of last season.

A potent attack in full swing ahead of a midfield of Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard and Arsenal's now tried and tested defensive unit sounds like a team that can amass 90 points and go very close.

Last five finishes

2024/25: 2nd

2023/24: 2nd

2022/23: 2nd

2021/22: 5th

2020/21: 8th

First five fixtures

August 17: Manchester United (A)

August 23: Leeds United (H)

August 31: Liverpool (A)

September 13: Nottingham Forest (H)

September 21: Manchester City (H)

The manager

Mikel Arteta: A solitary FA Cup victory, sealed just months after being appointed in 2020, is scant reward for the Spaniard's commendable work at the Emirates Stadium. However, while there is ample evidence of progress, Arteta is in danger of being cast as a 'nearly man'.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has so far only got an FA Cup win to his name at the club. Reuters

Last season it was a lack of depth that cost him, with Arteta rarely able to call upon his strongest XI. However, with key areas of weakness addressed in the summer, it feels like a big opportunity to finally deliver. Ultimately, Arteta will be judged on silverware and so far he has been unable to make that final step.

Star signing

Viktor Gyokeres: English football's punditry class will need a new sound bite to exhaust after the Gunners finally signed the recognised No9 they have been crying out for. For all of Arsenal's stylish play it can feel as though they have to work really hard for their goals. Kai Havertz brings a lot to the team, especially out of possession, but this signing will add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack.

Having the added firepower of a natural goalscorer will help the Gunners ease away from the sides they should be beating, lessening their reliance on set pieces or the individual brilliance of Saka to get results. Those games against mid-ranking sides have proved tricky in the past but Gyokeres' goals should make the difference.

The 27-year-old Sweden international is statistically the most prolific forward in Europe across the past two seasons, having scored 97 goals in 102 games during his stint with Sporting in Portugal. He scored 68 in 66 Primeira Liga games in that time, also chipping in with 17 assists.

Key player

Bukayo Saka: The difference Saka makes to the team was emphasised in his absence last season when he missed three and a half months with a hamstring injury. The Gunners were three points shy of leaders Liverpool when Saka picked up his injury in December but 12 points adrift when he returned in April. And, as good as Saka has been, it feels like, fitness permitting, there is still another level he can reach. This could be that year.

Hot prospect

Ethan Nwaneri: Nwaneri made history when he became the youngest player ever to appear in the Premier League aged 15 years and 181 days against Brentford in September 2022.

Since then the attacking midfielder has kicked on, making 37 appearances and scoring nine goals in all competitions during a breakthrough 2024/25 campaign.

He then capped a fine season by helping the England Under-21s defend their European Championship crown in Slovakia over the summer.

All of this was recognised when he signed a new five-year contract which will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2030.

More than ever, the Premier League is a squad game and he will get plenty of opportunities to showcase his immense talent in the new season.

