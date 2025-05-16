Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, right, celebrates with team mate Pau Victor, left, following victory over Espanyol their confirmed the La Liga title. Getty Images
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez, right, celebrates with team mate Pau Victor, left, following victory over Espanyol their confirmed the La Liga title. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Hansi Flick lauds 'unique' bond as Barcelona seal La Liga title

Catalan club complete domestic treble after stunning strike from Lamine Yamal secures victory over Espanyol

The National

May 16, 2025