Matheus Cunha's bright Manchester United debut hints at better times ahead

Back in August 2023, Matheus Cunha starred for a team who lost 1-0 at Old Trafford. Cunha was the main man that day, creating chances and firing in shots in the first league game of the Premier League season – but scoring goals was a problem for Cunha’s team.

He was playing for Wolves, and his side were unlucky to come away with no points and no goals.

Manchester United fans took notice of him as he should have given Wolves the lead, fizzing a low shot wide, while also hitting the outside of an upright. It was one reason United fans were so happy when he joined their club for £62.5 million in June 2025.

Much has changed at United, but there were obvious similarities for Cunha in his first game of the 2025-26 season against Arsenal on Sunday.

After a couple of difficult years at Atletico Madrid, Cunha said he felt reborn, he’d “recovered his joy” for football. Wolves gave him a stage from which to move on to a bigger one in Manchester.

Wearing number 10 for United in front of 73,000 fans against Arsenal is a big ask, but Cunha, 26, wore the shirt well.

The Brazilian looked bright in preseason, and while it won’t be long before he’s judged on his goals and assists – the stats which made him such a high flyer at Wolves – he’s clearly settling in quickly.

Against Arsenal, Cunha had more shots on target than any player on the pitch.

He ran at opponents, and at one point received the ball close to his own penalty area, turned and breezed past four Arsenal players before mustering a shot on goal. How Old Trafford roared.

The United fans have missed that kind of threat. In the second half, he also received the ball in his own half with his back to goal. Again, he turned and powered through Arsenal’s supposedly gilded midfield, sprinting away before setting up a teammate.

Strong, fast, skilful, productive and keen to take on opponents, Cunha combined effectively with fellow new signing Bryan Mbeumo and United talisman Bruno Fernandes.

He’s still learning to play with both, plus new striker Benjamin Sesko. These things don’t happen overnight – even the heralded strike-pairing of Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole took a few months to click while playing for what was then the best team in England.

But Cunha is finding his feet. Asked to use one word to describe his new teammate, Matthijs De Ligt opted for “samba”. And he wasn’t referring to the trainers of the same name.

Asked how Cunha was settling in and his own relationship with him during preseason, Manuel Ugarte said: “A very good relationship, he speaks perfect Spanish. He speaks a lot too, but in a good way.”

Cunha is his own man, a free thinker and free player. There were comparisons with the capture of United legend Eric Cantona when he joined the club; the Frenchman being the final piece in a jigsaw United needed to complete to win a first league title in 26 years.

Twelve years have passed without a league title for United and Cunha is likely to be one of six or seven pieces needed to make his new club winners again.

The main thing for now is that there’s a significant improvement on last season’s 15th-place finish – one which sees United playing European football again next season.

United must score more than last term’s pitiful 44 goals in 38 games. The team have failed to score in four of their last five games, but four of those were last season and United hope that the hangover is a short one.

Ruben Amorim’s side have a tough start, but the next two league games are at Fulham where United have prospered in recent years, and at home to Burnley.

A mere positive performance won’t suffice. United need goals and need wins. Against Arsenal, the players were energised and were not disgraced. Several dropped to the floor at the final whistle.

“We deserved so much more,” said Cunha. He did in the first match of the season two years ago playing against Manchester United, and he did in the first of this one playing for United.

“What an honour to debut in this environment. We will continue to improve. It’s just the beginning,” he added. Actions will speak louder than words.

