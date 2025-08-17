Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Getty Images
Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Getty Images
Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Getty Images
Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal celebrates scoring against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Getty Images

Sport

Football

Manchester United show spirit but Arsenal have the last laugh

Riccardo Calafiori seals victory for Gunners after mistake by United stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir

The National

August 17, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Manchester United's expensively-assembled new forward line failed to live up to the hype as Arsenal began their Premier League season with a battling 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the match after the Italian defender pounced on a huge mistake by United's stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

United spent around £200 million on new forwards to improve their performance in the final third.

Despite promising debuts, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo failed to find the net, while substitute Benjamin Sesko also missed the mark.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta relied on his efficient defence and goalkeeper David Raya to secure a huge three points.

The new arrivals did lift the mood around Old Trafford and the majority of the 75,000 fans in attendance could at least leave encouraged by the performance of Ruben Amorim's men.

United looked far better than the side that finished 15th last season - their worst top-flight campaign since 1974.

Back-up goalkeeper Bayindir was outmuscled by William Saliba as he attempted to deal with a Declan Rice corner, tipping it on for defender Calafiori to nod into an empty net and silence Old Trafford after a bright start.

Bayindir's error underlined concerns over the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford, where often unconvincing number one Andre Onana was absent as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

United are a work in progress but summer signings Cunha and Mbeumo looked good, with Patrick Dorgu hitting a post with a lasered first-half effort.

Arsenal keeper Raya produced a string of important stops to keep the hosts at bay.

The atmosphere was as intense as United's start as they flew out the blocks in the summer sun, with Mbeumo getting an early attempt on goal as the hosts bossed play and the early possession.

But Arsenal would take the sting out of proceedings with just 13 minutes on the clock. Bayindir flapped at Rice's inswinging corner under pressure from Saliba, with the Turkey international meekly palming on for Calafiori to head over the line.

United's appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears as Arsenal scored their 31st Premier League goal from a corner since the start of the 2023-24 campaign - 11 more than any other team.

Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester United's other new signings made an admirable start. PA
Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester United's other new signings made an admirable start. PA

That moment seemed to lead to some of the nervousness within the ground that Amorim referenced ahead of the game, but his side's refreshed approach and personnel helped lift the mood.

Mbeumo saw a shot deflect wide before Dorgu followed a burst down the left with a fierce shot that hit the outside of the far post.

Cunha looked like United's biggest threat and showed tenacity and confidence in the 32nd minute when his rampaging run from his own half led him to burst through Arsenal bodies and get a shot on Raya's goal.

The goalkeeper comfortably dealt with that attempt and another from distance, but he had to be at his best to get a fingertip on the Brazil international's low drive from an acute angle as half-time approached.

THE&nbsp;SPECS

      

 

Engine: 1.5-litre

 

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

 

Power: 110 horsepower 

 

Torque: 147Nm 

 

Price: From Dh59,700 

 

On sale: now  

 
On Women's Day
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

New Zealand 15 British & Irish Lions 15

New Zealand 15
Tries: Laumape, J Barrett
Conversions: B Barrett
Penalties: B Barrett

British & Irish Lions 15
Penalties: Farrell (4), Daly

Tori Amos
Native Invader
Decca

On Women's Day
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Read more about the coronavirus
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOutsized%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2016%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAzeem%20Zainulbhai%2C%20Niclas%20Thelander%2C%20Anurag%20Bhalla%20and%20Johann%20van%20Niekerk%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndia%2C%20South%20Africa%2C%20South-East%20Asia%2C%20Mena%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Recruitment%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%241%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20staff%20count%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2040%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeed%20and%20angel%20investors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
BACK%20TO%20ALEXANDRIA
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETamer%20Ruggli%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadine%20Labaki%2C%20Fanny%20Ardant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
How to apply for a drone permit
  • Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass
  • Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number
  • Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA
  • Submit their request
What are the regulations?
  • Fly it within visual line of sight
  • Never over populated areas
  • Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed
  • Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app
  • Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night
  • Should have a live feed of the drone flight
  • Drones must weigh 5 kg or less
On Women's Day
Updated: August 17, 2025, 6:09 PM`
Premier LeagueArsenalManchester United

Most popular today

1

UAE skywatchers prepare for rare total lunar eclipse, supermoons and meteor showers

2

Barcelona salaries 2025/26: Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford on big money but Robert Lewandowski top

3

‘Chance of getting our money back looks grim’: UAE investors lose funds to UK asset manager

4

How the UAE’s seven emirates got their names – and what they mean

5

Jordan to reactivate national military service, says Prince Hussein

6

Tenants tell of escape as Dubai residential block engulfed by flames

7

After a decade under lights, Amna Al Qubaisi steers her career in a new direction

8

BlackRock’s Fink appointed as interim co-chairman of World Economic Forum

9

Khamzat Chimaev parades UAE flag after dominating Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319

10

Syria to send army into eastern provinces if Kurds fail to co-operate