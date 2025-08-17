Manchester United show spirit but Arsenal have the last laugh

Manchester United's expensively-assembled new forward line failed to live up to the hype as Arsenal began their Premier League season with a battling 1-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the match after the Italian defender pounced on a huge mistake by United's stand-in goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

United spent around £200 million on new forwards to improve their performance in the final third.

Despite promising debuts, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo failed to find the net, while substitute Benjamin Sesko also missed the mark.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta relied on his efficient defence and goalkeeper David Raya to secure a huge three points.

The new arrivals did lift the mood around Old Trafford and the majority of the 75,000 fans in attendance could at least leave encouraged by the performance of Ruben Amorim's men.

United looked far better than the side that finished 15th last season - their worst top-flight campaign since 1974.

Back-up goalkeeper Bayindir was outmuscled by William Saliba as he attempted to deal with a Declan Rice corner, tipping it on for defender Calafiori to nod into an empty net and silence Old Trafford after a bright start.

Bayindir's error underlined concerns over the goalkeeping position at Old Trafford, where often unconvincing number one Andre Onana was absent as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

United are a work in progress but summer signings Cunha and Mbeumo looked good, with Patrick Dorgu hitting a post with a lasered first-half effort.

Arsenal keeper Raya produced a string of important stops to keep the hosts at bay.

The atmosphere was as intense as United's start as they flew out the blocks in the summer sun, with Mbeumo getting an early attempt on goal as the hosts bossed play and the early possession.

But Arsenal would take the sting out of proceedings with just 13 minutes on the clock. Bayindir flapped at Rice's inswinging corner under pressure from Saliba, with the Turkey international meekly palming on for Calafiori to head over the line.

United's appeals for a foul fell on deaf ears as Arsenal scored their 31st Premier League goal from a corner since the start of the 2023-24 campaign - 11 more than any other team.

Bryan Mbeumo and Manchester United's other new signings made an admirable start. PA

That moment seemed to lead to some of the nervousness within the ground that Amorim referenced ahead of the game, but his side's refreshed approach and personnel helped lift the mood.

Mbeumo saw a shot deflect wide before Dorgu followed a burst down the left with a fierce shot that hit the outside of the far post.

Cunha looked like United's biggest threat and showed tenacity and confidence in the 32nd minute when his rampaging run from his own half led him to burst through Arsenal bodies and get a shot on Raya's goal.

The goalkeeper comfortably dealt with that attempt and another from distance, but he had to be at his best to get a fingertip on the Brazil international's low drive from an acute angle as half-time approached.

