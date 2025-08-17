Newcastle United salaries 2025-26: Disgruntled Alexander Isak among highest paid players

Newcastle United started the new Premier League campaign with a goalless draw at Aston Villa on Saturday and star striker Alexander Isak was conspicuous by his absence.

The Magpies ended a 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup final against Liverpool last term. They also secured Champions League qualification, raising hopes of a fruitful 2025-26 season.

However, their new campaign has been overshadowed by the drama surrounding striker Isak. The Sweden forward is making every effort to force a move to Liverpool, but the deal seems stuck.

Isak was not involved in Newcastle's Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday after making it clear he wants to leave St James' Park.

The 25-year-old saw a £110 million bid from defending champions Liverpool rejected earlier in August, while training away from the senior squad at Newcastle.

Despite the dire situation, manager Eddie Howe insisted Isak could yet be reintegrated.

“Yes, I believe there is (a way), but of course discussions and talks would have to take place in order for that to happen, but that's for another day,” Howe said.

“At the moment I would (expect him to stay) but I've got no change of feeling. It's not in my hands but he's contracted to us and that's why I say that.”

Apart from the Isak saga, Newcastle have endured a lukewarm transfer window.

Winger Anthony Elanga arrived from Nottingham Forest in early July before they signed defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton in August. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey is also close to joining from Villa.

But the spotlight remains on Isak, who is among the highest paid players at the club. According to reports, he faces a fine of two weeks' wages for missing a competitive match.

Below is the wage list of Newcastle United, compiled with the help of reports, capology.com and spotrac.com.

The highest paid players at Newcastle get paid significantly less than their counterparts at Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Newcastle United salaries for 2025-26

1. Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000 per week

=2. Anthony Gordon – £150,000 per week

=2. Joelinton – £150,000 per week

=4. Alexander Isak – £120,000 per week

=4. Sandro Tonali – £120,000 per week

=4. Kieran Trippier – £120,000 per week

=4. Aaron Ramsdale – £120,000 per week

8. Matt Targett – £100,000 per week

9. Sven Botman – £90,000 per week

=10. Harvey Barnes – £80,000 per week

=10. Joe Willock – £80,000 per week

=10. Anthony Elanga – £80,000 per week

13. Dan Burn – £70,000 per week

14. Malick Thiaw – £66,000 per week

=15. Nick Pope – £60,000 per week

=15. Fabian Schar – £60,000 per week

17. Emil Krafth – £55,000 per week

18. Tino Livramento – £50,000 per week

=19. Martin Dubravka – £40,000 per week

=19. Jamaal Lascelles – £40,000 per week

21. Jacob Murphy – £35,000 per week

22. William Osula – £20,000 per week

=23. Mark Gillespie – £10,000 per week

=23. Harrison Ashby – £10,000 per week

25. Lewis Hall – £7,000 per week

26. Lewis Miley – £5,000 per week

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

ARGYLLE %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Matthew%20Vaughn%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Sam%20Rockwell%2C%20John%20Cena%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 2-litre Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 255hp Torque: 273Nm Price: Dh240,000

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, Group B

Barcelona v Inter Milan

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Small Victories: The True Story of Faith No More by Adrian Harte

Jawbone Press

UAE gold medallists: Omar Al Suweidi (46kg), Khaled Al Shehhi (50kg), Khalifa Humaid Al Kaabi (60kg), Omar Al Fadhli (62kg), Mohammed Ali Al Suweidi (66kg), Omar Ahmed Al Hosani (73), all in the U18’s, and Khalid Eskandar Al Blooshi (56kg) in the U21s.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”