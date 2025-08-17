Newcastle United salaries 2025-26: Disgruntled Alexander Isak among highest paid players

Newcastle United started the new Premier League campaign with a goalless draw at Aston Villa on Saturday and star striker Alexander Isak was conspicuous by his absence.
The Magpies ended a 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup final against Liverpool last term. They also secured Champions League qualification, raising hopes of a fruitful 2025-26 season.
However, their new campaign has been overshadowed by the drama surrounding striker Isak. The Sweden forward is making every effort to force a move to Liverpool, but the deal seems stuck.
Isak was not involved in Newcastle's Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday after making it clear he wants to leave St James' Park.
The 25-year-old saw a £110 million bid from defending champions Liverpool rejected earlier in August, while training away from the senior squad at Newcastle.
Despite the dire situation, manager Eddie Howe insisted Isak could yet be reintegrated.
“Yes, I believe there is (a way), but of course discussions and talks would have to take place in order for that to happen, but that's for another day,” Howe said.
“At the moment I would (expect him to stay) but I've got no change of feeling. It's not in my hands but he's contracted to us and that's why I say that.”
Apart from the Isak saga, Newcastle have endured a lukewarm transfer window.
Winger Anthony Elanga arrived from Nottingham Forest in early July before they signed defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on loan from Southampton in August. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey is also close to joining from Villa.
But the spotlight remains on Isak, who is among the highest paid players at the club. According to reports, he faces a fine of two weeks' wages for missing a competitive match.
Below is the wage list of Newcastle United, compiled with the help of reports, capology.com and spotrac.com.
The highest paid players at Newcastle get paid significantly less than their counterparts at Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Newcastle United salaries for 2025-26
1. Bruno Guimaraes – £160,000 per week
=2. Anthony Gordon – £150,000 per week
=2. Joelinton – £150,000 per week
=4. Alexander Isak – £120,000 per week
=4. Sandro Tonali – £120,000 per week
=4. Kieran Trippier – £120,000 per week
=4. Aaron Ramsdale – £120,000 per week
8. Matt Targett – £100,000 per week
9. Sven Botman – £90,000 per week
=10. Harvey Barnes – £80,000 per week
=10. Joe Willock – £80,000 per week
=10. Anthony Elanga – £80,000 per week
13. Dan Burn – £70,000 per week
14. Malick Thiaw – £66,000 per week
=15. Nick Pope – £60,000 per week
=15. Fabian Schar – £60,000 per week
17. Emil Krafth – £55,000 per week
18. Tino Livramento – £50,000 per week
=19. Martin Dubravka – £40,000 per week
=19. Jamaal Lascelles – £40,000 per week
21. Jacob Murphy – £35,000 per week
22. William Osula – £20,000 per week
=23. Mark Gillespie – £10,000 per week
=23. Harrison Ashby – £10,000 per week
25. Lewis Hall – £7,000 per week
26. Lewis Miley – £5,000 per week