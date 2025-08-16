Investigation launched after Antoine Semenyo reports racist incident at Anfield

Liverpool's opening match of their Premier League title defence against Bournemouth made headlines for the wrong reasons after being marred by reports of racist abuse from crowd.

The season opener at Anfield on Friday was briefly halted after visiting forward Antoine Semenyo reported receiving hateful comments. The Premier League said it will look into the incident.

Referee Anthony Taylor stopped play at a Liverpool corner in the 29th minute to address the incident. Managers Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola were summoned to the touchline.

Thereafter, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Bournemouth counterpart Adam Smith were also called over for further discussions before play four minutes later.

After halftime, an anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd at Anfield.

Semenyo scored twice after play resumed, helping his side level the score before Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory with a late surge.

The Premier League has said it will launch a full investigation.

A Premier League statement read: “Tonight's match between Liverpool Football Club and AFC Bournemouth was temporarily paused during the first half after a report of discriminatory abuse from the crowd, directed at Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

“This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol.

“The incident at Anfield will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs.

“Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.”

The FA also expressed concern at the turn of events.

“We're very concerned about the allegation of discrimination from an area of the crowd,” the FA said in a statement.

“Incidents of this nature have no place in our game, and we will work closely with the match officials, the clubs, and the relevant authorities to establish the facts and ensure that the appropriate action is taken.”

Liverpool manager Slot said the incident was deeply unsettling.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal alongside Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones. Getty Images

“It is clear that we do not want this in football,” he said. “We definitely don't want this at Anfield. This should never happen in football, let alone at Anfield.

Bournemouth coach Iraola added: “Straight away, Antoine and the referee told us. The person has been identified.

“It's a big shame that these things keep happening. It's the first game of the season, a lovely game of football, and I have to speak about these things happening.”

Merseyside police said a 47-year-old man was removed from the ground and an investigation was under way after his identity was confirmed.

Chief inspector Kev Chatterton, the match commander for the game, said: “Merseyside Police will not tolerate hate crime of any form.

“We take incidents like this very seriously, and in cases like this we will be proactively seeking football banning orders, with the club, against those responsible.”

The incident shifted focus away from a dramatic and emotional match.

Liverpool started their title defence in an emotionally charged game – their first in the league since the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Federico Chiesa scored in the 88th minute and Mohamed Salah added another goal in stoppage time as Liverpool recovered after throwing away a two-goal lead.

Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo had put Liverpool 2-0 ahead, before the Semenyo incident.

Semenyo, a 25-year-old Ghana international, needed to be consoled by teammates after the alleged incident but played on for the whole match and scored in the 64th and 76th to draw Bournemouth level. His second was a brilliant individual goal starting deep inside his own half.

