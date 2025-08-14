Prospects

It is safe to say that pre-season has not gone according to plan for Newcastle. After winning their first domestic trophy since 1955 and qualifying for the Uefa Champions League last season, hopes were high that the Magpies could kick-on with squad strengthening over the summer months.

Instead, Newcastle have missed out on a number of top targets, including the likes of James Trafford, Bryan Mbeumo, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

Star striker Alexander Isak has downed tools as he looks to push through a move to Liverpool, while pre-season has seen the team go winless – losing four and drawing two.

But there remains a strong squad at St James' Park and a top-class coach in Eddie Howe. Keeping centre-back Sven Botman fit will be vital, they have a powerhouse midfield trio in Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, as well as pace galore from Anthony Gordon and new signing Anthony Elanga.

Solving the Isak issue one way or the other and bringing in fresh talent up front will be vital before the transfer window closes.

Last five finishes

2024/25: 5th

2023/24: 7th

2022/23: 4th

2021/22: 11th

2020/21: 12th

First five fixtures

August 16: Aston Villa (A)

August 25: Liverpool (H)

August 30: Leeds United (A)

September 13: Wolves (H)

September 20: Bournemouth (A)

The manager

Eddie Howe: After Champions League qualification was sealed in May, Howe admitted there was “a big summer” ahead for the club that had not made any major moves in three transfer windows due to Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) constraints.

What transpired has been big for all the wrong reasons, led by Isak's sudden itchy feet, as well as numerous swings and misses in the transfer market that have left Howe with a squad currently well short of numbers needed to cope with the rigours of Champions League football.

The arrivals of winger Elanga, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Malick Thiaw are a start but additions to the central-midfield and centre-forward departments will be crucial if Howe is to have any hope of adding to last season's silverware.

Whatever the trials and tribulations of the summer, Howe's popularity with supporters remains undiminished even if the Isak saga is presenting the Englishman with the biggest test of squad solidarity since his arrival on Tyneside in 2021.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is dealing with the fallout of striker Alexander Isak's attempts to force through a move to Liverpool. PA

Star signing

Anthony Elanga: The fleet-footed €61.4m signing from Nottingham Forest has solved Newcastle's need for competition on the right flank and has the pace to give members of the Premier League's left-back union serious headaches.

Former Manchester United winger Elanga was an ever-present in Forest's successful 2024-25 season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists to help the club qualify for European football.

The 23-year-old's performance in the final pre-season game against Atletico Madrid impressed manager Howe. “I thought he was a real threat,” he said. “I think we’ll see a real player that can make a difference and frighten the opposition.”

Key player

Sandro Tonali: The Italian midfielder stepped up a level last season as he put the misery of his ban for breaching gambling rules firmly in the past, establishing himself as one of the jewels in Newcastle's crown.

Deceptively quick and strong on and off the ball, Tonali was outstanding in the number six playmaker role he adopted in the second half of last season, thriving alongside Brazilian duo Guimaraes and Joelinton. Howe called the adjustment in Tonali's position his “single most important decision” of the campaign “that helped us find a better balance”.

The 25-year-old former AC Milan star will be a vital cog in the Newcastle machine as they embark in only their second Champions League campaign since 2004.

Hot prospect

Park Seung-soo: The 18-year-old South Korean winger only arrived from Suwon Samsung Bluewings in July and made an instant impression during Newcastle's pre-season tour of Asia.

The club's original plan was for Park's journey to involve the U-21s and then a potential loan move. But his performances have warranted a closer inspection with manager Howe saying he has been “very impressed by his early contributions”.

“He has come into the group and he has really impressed in training as well as the games,” Howe said of last week's draw with Espanyol, which Park started and saw him given a standing ovation by the St James' Park crowd when taken off in the second half.

“He has done really well in his little cameos, he has taken on a lot of new information on. Credit to him he has done it all with a smile on his face. He has earned the right to stay with us … we will take it step by step.”

Seung-soo Park has impressed during his pre-season appearances for Newcastle. PA

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advana, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5