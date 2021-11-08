Eddie Howe appointed Newcastle manager on two-and-a-half year deal

Newcastle United have completed the appointment of Eddie Howe as manager, one month after a Saudi-led takeover, the Premier League announced on Monday.

The former Bournemouth coach succeeded Steve Bruce at St James' Park after Bruce left the club by "mutual consent" three weeks ago. Howe takes charge at the start of the international break, so his first game in the St James' Park dugout will be against Brentford on November 20.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club said in a statement.

Howe, 43, spent the majority of his managerial career at Bournemouth, rescuing the club from falling out of the Football Leagues before guiding them to the Premier League. After three seasons at Bournemouth, he left to join Burnley in 2011 but following a brief and unsuccessful spell, returned to the south coast where he remained for eight years until departing the club after their five-year stay in the Premier League came to an end in 2020.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family," said Howe, who signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Newcastle are second-bottom in the Premier League table and are still searching for their first win of the season after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton.

However, despite their on-field problems, optimism is high at the club following the Saudi-led takeover, and the appointment of Howe brings an end to the uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation.

"We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process," Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley said.

"As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

"He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James' Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions."