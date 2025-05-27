Newcastle 2024/25 season review and player ratings: Isak 9, Tonali 8, Wilson 3

Season synopsis

Premier League final position: Fifth

FA Cup: Fifth round

League Cup: Winners, beat Liverpool 2-1 in final

A historic campaign for Newcastle United which finally saw them end their 56-year trophy hoodoo and seal a spot in next season's Uefa Champions League.

With no midweek European distractions and the lengthy injury list that had hindered last season's efforts, the Magpies were focused on domestic battles only.

A nine-game win streak across competitions from December to January proved the launchpad for Newcastle's season after a stalled start, a run that included beating Arsenal 4-0 on aggregate in the League Cup semi-finals.

In the final, a 2-1 victory for Newcastle secured their first silverware since lifting the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and a first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

Despite a final day slip-up at home to Everton, Eddie Howe's side sealed fifth spot in the Premier League and a Champions League place, albeit only thanks to their superior goal difference to Aston Villa with both teams finishing on 66 points.

Best performance of season

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 2: The dismantling of Arsenal over both League Cup semi-final legs was impressive, as was the home (4-1) and away (2-0) defeat of Manchester United – their first double over the Red Devils since 1930/31.

There were also excellent league wins over Nottingham Forest (3-1, away), Aston Villa (3-0, home) and Crystal Palace (5-0, home), but the League Cup final win has to be the standout.

Liverpool would go on to win the league title by 10 points, but were outplayed and out-pressed by a relentless Newcastle side. The 2-1 scoreline flattered the Merseysiders.

Worst performance of season

Brentford 4 Newcastle 2: The 4-1 home thumping by a superb Bournemouth side was a shock to the system that ended Newcastle's hopes of a club record 10 straight victories in all competitions.

There were comprehensive batterings away to Manchester City (4-0) and Aston Villa (4-1), but it was a dreadful loss at Brentford that would actually prove a turning point in the season.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes described the performance as “a mess,” but it would actually provide the spark for their season-defining win streak.

Thriller of season

Newcastle 3 Liverpool 3: The 4-3 home win over Nottingham Forest was certainly a goal-fest but not one Newcastle will look back on fondly, having been 4-1 up with less than half an hour to play.

But December's roller-coaster draw with Liverpool was a match to remember. Newcastle twice took the lead through Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon only for Curtis Jones and a Mohamed Salah double to put Liverpool on the cusp of victory.

But a last-gasp leveller from defender Fabian Schar earned the Magpies a deserved point after a breathless encounter on Tyneside.

Player of the season

Alexander Isak: Local hero Dan Burn was a colossus in defence and would write his name into Geordie folklore at Wembley (see below) in March.

Sandro Tonali put his ban for breaching gambling rules last season firmly behind him, producing a barnstorming second half of the campaign with the Italian a driving force from the base of Newcastle's midfield.

An honourable mention should go to winger Jacob Murphy and his 23 goal contributions across competitions, but striker Isak takes the honours, having reached the 25-goal mark for a second successive season.

Goal of the season

Isak's stunning long-range strike in the draw with Liverpool was certainly up there, as was Murphy's blistering effort from the tightest of angles in the home destruction of Palace.

But big Dan Burn's towering header to open the scoring in the cup final win against Liverpool was an unforgettable moment for a player born and bred on Tyneside – and the Newcastle fans watching.

Ratings

All marks out of 10.

Manager

Eddie Howe – 9

Silverware and a top-five finish despite having not strengthened the squad in three transfer windows is testament to Howe, who missed three games with pneumonia.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – 8

Made several vital saves – as well as the odd inevitable blunder – keeping nine clean sheets in 32 games during a campaign interrupted by a knee injury.

Martin Dubravka – 7

Provided solid cover when Pope was out injured which coincided with Newcastle's nine-game victory streak over the new year.

Defenders

Kieran Trippier – 7

The veteran right-back was in and out of the team but deserved his moment in the spotlight, lifting the League Cup trophy with regular captain Bruno Guimaraes after starting the match at Wembley.

Sven Botman – 6

Another tough campaign for the slick Dutch centre-half who has had a nightmare run of knee problems and made just 10 appearances. Newcastle will need him fighting fit next season.

Fabian Schar – 8

Formed an excellent partnership with Burn at centre-back – despite the odd struggle against pacey forwards – and the Swiss also chipped in with six goals.

Matt Targett – 5

Former Aston Villa left-back barely featured due to injury, playing just 19 minutes of Premier League football.

Emil Krafth – 6

Another defender who struggled with injury, making 16 appearances in total. But the versatile Swede was still awarded a one-year contract extension in February.

Lewis Hall – 8

A breakthrough season for the 20-year-old who established himself as first choice left-back and made his England debut . His season ended in February due to a broken foot.

Tino Livramento – 7.5

Became first-choice right-back ahead of Trippier, and he even covered well on the opposite flank when Hall was out injured. Also made senior England debut.

Dan Burn – 9

Ran Isak very close for player of the season. A dream campaign for the big Geordie whose goal at Wembley came days before his England debut, aged 32.

Midfielders

Joelinton – 8.5

Brazilian man mountain whose presence is always missed when absent. Missed the run-in due to a knee injury.

Sandro Tonali – 8

Slotted into the number six role in some style and formed a formidable midfield trio with Joelinton and Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes – 8

Not as impressive as previous seasons but made more appearances than any other player and will go down in club history as captain of the team that ended Newcastle's long trophy drought.

Sean Longstaff – 5

Lost his starting place and restricted to cameo appearances off the bench. Could leave this summer.

Lewis Miley – 6

Progress stalled due to a back injury, but manager Howe insists teenage midfielder has a big part to play in the club's future.

Harvey Barnes – 7.5

Winger hit his stride in 2025 with his form keeping Anthony Gordon out of the team. Finished the season with nine goals and five assists.

Anthony Gordon – 7

Ended the season poorly after losing his place following a senseless sending off against Brighton in the FA Cup, which meant he was banned for the League Cup final.

Jacob Murphy – 8

The best season of the winger's career. Scored nine goals and supplied 14 assists, while his understanding with Isak has been a bonus.

Forwards

Alexander Isak – 9

Striker notched 27 goals in 42 games with his 23 goals in the Premier League beaten only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Callum Wilson – 3

Another injury-ravaged season. Failed to score in 18 Premier League appearances, made largely from the bench. Another who could leave in the summer.

William Osula – 6

The 21-year-old opened his Newcastle account with a cracker against Bromley in the FA Cup and scored his first Premier League goal against Ipswich.

