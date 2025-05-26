Premier League team of the season: Mohamed Salah leads quartet of Liverpool stars

The 2024/25 Premier League season is in the books – and not without a few surprises along the way. Rewind to August last year and another Manchester City-Arsenal title battle was expected. Instead, it was Liverpool under new head coach Arne Slot who separated themselves from the pack. City bombed before <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/25/premier-league-man-city-seal-top-five-spot-chelsea-end-forest-dreams/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/25/premier-league-man-city-seal-top-five-spot-chelsea-end-forest-dreams/">recovering to finish third</a>, with Arsenal runners-up, albeit by a distance, for a third season in a row. On an individual level, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/26/mohamed-salah-was-close-to-saudi-pro-league-move-before-signing-new-liverpool-contract/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/26/mohamed-salah-was-close-to-saudi-pro-league-move-before-signing-new-liverpool-contract/">Mohamed Salah</a> scored for fun against a backdrop of noise regarding his contract situation. Quite naturally, he walks into our best XI of the season alongside some established stars and some emerging talent. See below for the pick of the top <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/premier-league/">Premier League</a> performers from the past 10 months. Remember the controversy when Mikel Arteta chose to ditch Aaron Ramsdale and replace him with Raya? That seems a long time ago now with the Spaniard established as one of the Premier League's elite goalkeepers. Blessed with an ability with the ball at his feet, Raya has also shown a knack of coming up with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/13/arteta-always-convinced-by-raya-after-starring-for-arsenal-in-champions-league-win/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/03/13/arteta-always-convinced-by-raya-after-starring-for-arsenal-in-champions-league-win/">big saves in big moments</a> and played a key role in helping the Gunners post the division's stingiest defensive record. His season might have ended under a cloud given the controversy surrounding his impending <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/05/trent-alexander-arnold-announces-his-liverpool-exit-paving-way-for-real-madrid-move/">free transfer to Real Madrid</a> – but the right-back was at the top of his game earlier in the campaign. It was in those early months of the season that Liverpool built the foundations of their title triumph and Alexander-Arnold's creativity was a key part of that. Liverpool's defensive rock returned to peak form in 2024/25, dominating in the air and on the ground and helping his side bank 14 clean sheets and the second-best defensive record in the division behind Arsenal. By the time his <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/17/virgil-van-dijk-follows-mohamed-salah-in-signing-new-two-year-contract-at-liverpool/">new two-year contract</a> was confirmed in April, it had been well-earned. With the towering defender turning 34 in July it's a level of performance his club will need him to sustain if they are to keep hold of their title next term. The Serbian centre-back was an unheralded signing when he made the move from Fiorentina to the City Ground for £10 million last summer. However, the 27-year-old is a defensive animal and has proven to be perfectly suited to Premier League football. Alongside centre-back partner Murillo, he has helped transform one of the division's leakiest defences into one of its meanest. The 18-year-old Arsenal academy product has been one of the finds of the season, establishing himself as the club's first-choice left-back and also making his England debut. With a background as a central midfielder, Lewis-Skelly is perfectly suited to the demands of playing as an inverted full-back, tucking in and helping bolster the Gunners' engine room. Liverpool's campaign suffered a setback before a ball had been kicked when Real Sociedad's Spanish international midfielder Martin Zubimendi snubbed a move to Anfield. The Reds were perceived to have a weakness at the back of their midfield, but the solution to the problem was right under their nose. Signed by former boss Jurgen Klopp but underused last term, Gravenberch has flourished under the guidance of his compatriot Slot. Elegant, tactically savvy and an accomplished passer of the ball, the Dutch international is starting to fulfil the rich promise he showed when breaking into the Ajax side as a 16-year-old. The Italian international has been the maestro of Newcastle's midfield three, having slotted into a number six role alongside Brazilian duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton. Having missed most of last season after being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/26/newcastle-midfielder-sandro-tonali-hit-with-10-month-ban-over-betting-scandal/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2023/10/26/newcastle-midfielder-sandro-tonali-hit-with-10-month-ban-over-betting-scandal/">suspended for breaking gambling rules</a> while at previous club AC Milan, Tonali has played nearly 50 games across competitions as manager Eddie Howe tweaked his position to become the team's fulcrum and midfield engine with impressive results. The highlight of Rice's season – a brace of spectacular free-kicks – might have come <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/09/declan-rice-double-sinks-real-madrid-as-arsenal-take-giant-stride-towards-uefa-champions-league-semi-final/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/09/declan-rice-double-sinks-real-madrid-as-arsenal-take-giant-stride-towards-uefa-champions-league-semi-final/">against Real Madrid</a> in the Uefa Champions League, but he has been a model of consistency in the league as well. The England midfielder has chipped in with four goals and seven assists in his 35 league games and captained the side for the first time in the final day win at Southampton. The undoubted MVP of the Premier League season, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah</a> led the division for goals (29) and assists (18), becoming the first man to claim the player of the season, Golden Boot and playmaker award in the same campaign. Having secured a new two-year contract, Salah's form dipped in the closing weeks of the season before finishing on a high with an equalising goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. Isak has broken the 25-goal barrier for two campaigns running now, with only Liverpool's Salah scoring more than the Swedish striker in this season's Premier League. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe – a great goalscorer and a scorer of great goals who will relish being back in the Champions League with Newcastle next season. The 26-year-old is a terrific player to watch in full flow, taking the ball on the half turn and wreaking havoc with his elite dribbling and eye for a killer pass. Cole Palmer would have been a lock for this slot but hasn't scored from open play since January 14. By contrast, Eze has come on strong, helping his side <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/fa-cup-final-eberechi-eze-the-hero-as-crystal-palace-beat-man-city-to-win-first-major-trophy/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/17/fa-cup-final-eberechi-eze-the-hero-as-crystal-palace-beat-man-city-to-win-first-major-trophy/">win the FA Cup</a> and contributing eight goals and eight assists in the league. <b>SUBS: </b>M Sels (N Forest), D Munoz (C Palace), M Caicedo (Chelsea), M Gibbs-White (N Forest), C Wood (N Forest)