Driver detained after car collides with fans attending Liverpool FC title parade

Celebrations in Liverpool turned to chaos on Monday as a car rammed into a packed crowd gathered to mark the city’s long-awaited Premier League title victory, leaving 27 people hospitalised, including four children. Two of those injured are in serious condition.

Merseyside Police swiftly ruled out terrorism as a motive, with Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims confirming the arrest of a 53-year-old white British man. “We believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it,” she said.

Moments before the incident, jubilant fans had lined the city’s rain-soaked streets, waving flags and lighting red flares as Liverpool’s title-winning squad, led by Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, toured the city in an open-top bus.

Liverpool players celebrate with fans during the team's Premier League victory parade in Liverpool. EPA A police officer stands on duty at a police cordon at the entrance to Water Street, at the scene of an incident. AFP Police and emergency personnel deal with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool. PA A paramedic carries a child after several people were hit by a car during the parade. Reuters A person is taken away on a stretcher after several people were hit by a car. Reuters A child and adult were seriously hurt and dozens more injured after car ploughed into the crowd. Reuters North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin, Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims and Nick Searle, chief fire officer for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, at a press conference at the Cunard Building in Liverpool. PA

Witnesses described the harrowing scene on Water Street, just minutes after the players passed by. “We just heard the pop, pop, pop of people being knocked off the bonnet,” said Harry Rashid, 48, who had travelled from Solihull with his family. “It was horrible.”

BBC journalist Matt Cole, who was in the crowd with his daughter, recounted the moment the dark-coloured car tore through the crowd. “It just wasn’t stopping,” he said. “I managed to grab my daughter and jump out of the way.”

According to emergency services, four people, including a child, were trapped under the vehicle and had to be freed. A makeshift triage area was set up on-site as paramedics and firefighters treated dozens of the injured.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised the emergency response. “There was remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services,” he said. “The whole country stands with Liverpool.”

Videos circulating on social media show the moment the car was brought to a halt, surrounded by furious fans who smashed the vehicle’s windows as police moved in to defuse the tension.

Liverpool FC issued a statement expressing concern for those affected and said the club is cooperating fully with the police investigation. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident,” it read.

The incident has cast a sombre shadow over what was supposed to be a historic and joyous occasion.

Liverpool, who claimed their record-equalling 20th English league title nearly a month ago under manager Arne Slot, had waited 35 years for a public celebration. Their previous title in 2020 came during Covid-19 lockdowns, with no parade permitted.

Liverpool have endured some of football’s darkest days, including the 1989 Hillsborough disaster that claimed 97 lives. Their 1985 European Cup final against Juventus also ended in tragedy with what became known as the Heysel Stadium disaster leading to 39 deaths, mostly Italians.

As the city reflects on a day of mixed emotions – glory on the pitch, tragedy on the streets – local leaders called for unity.

“This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together,” said Liverpool metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Everton, the club's local footballing rivals, offered solidarity, posting: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city.”

