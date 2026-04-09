PSG v Liverpool ratings: Kvaratskhelia 9, Dembele 7; Wirtz 5, Ekitike 4

Paris Saint-Germain eased to a 2-0 Uefa Champions League quarter-final victory over Liverpool on Wednesday but will be left wondering how they did not secure a far bigger advantage going into the second leg on Merseyside next week.

The reigning champions took the lead after just 11 minutes when Desire Doue's deflected shot looped over Giorgi Mamardashvili with the Liverpool keeper left grasping at thin air.

PSG's second did not arrive until the 65th minute after a moment of class from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who latched on to a Joao Neves pass before calmly rounding Mamardashvili and side-footing home.

But Ligue 1 leaders PSG will be hoping that they do not pay for missed chances when they head into the cauldron of Anfield next Tuesday.

French striker Ousmane Dembele in particular was guilty of two glaring misses while also striking a post, while the likes of Doue, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes could all have also been on the scoresheet.

It was a night to forget for the reigning Premier League champions, who failed to land a glove on PSG on the way to a 16th defeat this season.

After an FA Cup battering by Manchester City last weekend, manager Arne Slot started this game with a five-man defence, which nullified his team's attacking threat, even with record signing Alexander Isak coming off the bench late on after a season decimated by injury. Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute following his missed penalty at the Etihad Stadium.

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What they said

PSG manager Luis Enrique: “We produced a performance that lived up to the one provided by our supporters. It was an incredible atmosphere, an incredible performance. We deserved more goals. We’re a bit disappointed not to have scored more, but this is the Uefa Champions League.”

Liverpool manager Arne Slot: "If you reflect on the whole game, I think we were lucky with only losing 2-0, because they had more chances than the goals they scored. Although the first goal felt hard, because they hadn't given anything away, and then a deflected shot went in, but afterwards they had enough chances to score more."

PSG ratings

Matvei Safonov – 7/10: Comfortable night's work for Russian keeper who did not have a save to make as Liverpool failed to register shot on target.

Achraf Hakimi – 8/10: Moroccan full-back coasted through the match against a powder-puff Liverpool attack. Untroubled defensively and almost made it 3-0 but saw his shot well saved.

Marquinhos – 7/10: Brazilian captain barely had to break sweat and coped easily with what little attacking threat the Premier League side offered. Liverpool had just three attempts on goal, none on target.

Willian Pacho – 7/10: Ecuadorian centre-back was part of home defence that was hardly challenged by the away attack but made a couple of decent blocks when called upon.

Nuno Mendes – 8/10: Had a chance to score PSG's third goal late on but his touch let him down with the goal at his mercy. Launched blistering run forward not long after which was ended by Konate's push that should have earned PSG a penalty.

Warren Zaire-Emery – 8/10: Some deft touches from the 20-year-old midfielder who produced an energetic performance as PSG dominated. Thought he had earned penalty after another Konate challenge but call was reversed after a VAR review.

Vitinha – 8/10: Brazilian has already scored against three English sides in Europe this season – three against Spurs, one each versus Newcastle and Chelsea – but no chance to add to that here. But he showed his quality, helping PSG control the match from start to finish.

Joao Neves – 8/10: Pulled a chance wide of target from the edge of the area after being teed-up by Dembele. One well-timed run and cross to set up a chance for Dembele, which the striker wasted. Stunning pass through defence put Kvaratskhelia in on goal for PSG's second.

Desire Doue – 7/10: Hero of last season's final win over Inter Milan opened the scoring here with PSG's first serious attack after his deflected strike looped over keeper. Should have made it 2-0 but shot straight at Mamardashvili.

Ousmane Dembele – 7/10: Ballon d'Or holder, who scored two against Toulouse at the weekend, played a key role in the build-up to Doue's opener. Missed two glorious opportunities to score.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – 9/10: Georgian winger almost scored after half-an-hour but his deflected shot was saved by Georgian international teammate Mamardashvili. Scored for fourth Champions League game in row with a composed finish and rightly given man-of-the-award after tormenting Liverpool.

Substitutes

Lee Kang-in (on for Doue, 78') – N/A

Hernandez (on for Dembele, 88') – N/A

Liverpool ratings

Giorgi Mamardashvili – 7/10: No chance with opening goal that took a wicked deflection. Good stops from Kvaratskhelia, also deflected, Doue and Hakimi strikes. Rounded by Kvaratskhelia for PSG's second.

Jeremie Frimpong – 7/10: Started at right wing-back and probably Liverpool's biggest threat going forward, which is not saying much, firing one shot wide on 40 minutes – Liverpool's first attempt on goal. Bad mistake late ended with Dembele hitting the post.

Joe Gomez – 7/10: Part of a central-defensive back three. Booked just before half-hour mark after going through back of Doue. Produced some important blocks and interceptions to shut down PSG attacks.

Ibrahima Konate – 5/10: Defensive mistake in run-up to PSG's early goal. Tasked with keeping tabs on Dembele but was left thankful that France teammate left his shooting boots at home. Left screaming with delight after referee reversed call to give a penalty for his challenge on Zaire-Emery. Should have conceded a spot-kick for pushing Mendes.

Virgil van Dijk – 6/10: Captain, who has played every minute of Liverpool's Champions League campaign, turned back on Doue's shot for opener instead of charging down. Left screaming in frustration at teammates for not picking up his header forward just after break.

Milos Kerkez – 6/10: Brushed off the ball far too easily by Hakimi early in second half that left him on his backside. Left wing-back was forced off in second half with severe cramp.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5/10: Chasing shadows for most of the game as PSG dominated possession and the midfield. Saw his challenge brushed off by Kvaratskhelia ahead of PSG's second.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5/10: Another player booked in the first half for fouling Doue as Liverpool struggled to launch attacks. Dreadful header gifted ball to PSG and should have ended with Dembele scoring.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6/10: Liverpool's player of the season so far was given little chance to shine as the Reds struggled to make an impact.

Florian Wirtz – 5/10: The £100m summer signing produced one lovely dinked pass to set up a chance for Frimpong but was guilty of half-hearted defensive work ahead of Doue scoring.

Hugo Ekitike – 4/10: Former PSG striker cut an isolated figure with Liverpool starting with a back five, not registering a shot on goal until 48th minute, which curled high and wide.

Substitutes

Andy Robertson (on for Kerkez, 78') – N/A

Cody Gakpo (on for Wirtz, 78') – N/A

Alexander Isak (on for Ekitike, 79') – N/A: Long-awaited return from injury for striker who last appeared back in December.

Curtis Jones (on for Szoboszlai, 79') – N/A

Trey Nyoni (on for Frimpong, 90+1') – N/A