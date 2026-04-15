Bayern Munich v Real Madrid: Mbappe and Co misfiring ahead of decider against Kompany's record-breakers

It was 72 hours to forget for mighty Real Madrid at the Bernabueu Stadium; two matches in three days that left their Uefa Champions League dream hanging by a thread and hopes of winning La Liga all but extinguished.

Last Tuesday's quarter-final first leg saw Bayern Munich secure a deserved 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital courtesy of Luis Diaz and Harry Kane goals, as well as a magnificent performance from veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Striker Kylian Mbappe reduced the arrears 16 minutes from time, providing 15-time European champions Real with some solace in a match where Bayern had made them look second best for large periods.

The big hammer blow came back on domestic duties on Friday night after Alvaro Arbeloa's side were held to a 1-1 draw by 12th-placed Girona, when victory would have cut Barcelona's lead at the top of the table down to four points.

A starting XI that contained attacking talent such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Mbappe registered 22 shots, with nine on target, but only Federico Valverde managed to find the back of the net.

Less than 24 hours later, Barca had thumped city rivals Espanyol 4-1 giving Hansi Flick's side a nine-point advantage with seven matches to play.

It also means Los Blancos are facing the stark reality of a second consecutive season without a major trophy having already lost to Barca in January's Spanish Super Cup final, which was followed three days later by an embarrassing Copa del Rey last-16 exit at the hands of second-tier Albacete.

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Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso as coach ahead of the Albacete debacle, claimed the title race is still alive. “This is Real Madrid, and we have to fight until the very last day,” said the Spaniard after the draw.

“It wasn’t our best performance, but we had to win. With all the chances we created and how little we conceded, plus a strong enough line-up … we should have scored a few more goals. But it wasn’t to be.”

It will now be up to an under-pressure Arbeloa to rally the troops ahead of Wednesday's battle at the Allianz Arena after going three games without victory. “I want my team to believe, that’s all I want,” he said. “And the 25 of us going there will be convinced that we can rise to the occasion.

“It’s normal that Bayern are seen as favourites, but they’ll be facing white shirts and a round crest. And I’m sure we’ll be up to the challenge.”

While Real were stumbling in La Liga at the weekend, Bayern were having no such problems as the Bundesliga leaders thrashed St Pauli 5-0 at Millerntor-Stadion to open up a 12-point gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund with five games left.

Real 1 Bayern 2 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Harry Kane celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's second goal in their 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Real Madrid. Getty Images Info

Luis Diaz puts Bayern Munich into a deserved lead just before half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Getty Images Info

Kylian Mbappe scores for Real Madrid. Reuters Info

Luis Diaz celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's first goal. Reuters Info

Real forward Kylian Mbappe sees a first-half shot saved by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. AFP Info

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring. Getty Images Info

Real attacker Vinicius Junior shows his frustration after being denied first-half penalty by English referee Michael Oliver. Getty Images Info

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane shoots for goal under pressure from Real Madrid's Eder Militao. AFP Info

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry sees shot saved by Real keeper Andriy Lunin. Reuters Info

Real defender Alvaro Carreras clears a miss-hit shot from Bayern's Dayot Upamecano off line. Getty Images Info



















It meant Vincent Kompany's men have now smashed 105 goals in 29 Bundesliga games this season, breaking the record of 101 for the most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign set by Gerd Muller and the iconic 1971/72 Bayern squad.

Such is the strength in depth at Kompany's disposal that he was able to leave 49-goal top scorer Kane on the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's game while maintaining their quest for a trophy treble.

“It is our goal to always win everything,” said Kompany, whose team also take on Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semi-finals on April 22.

“It stood [the goals record] for so long – all the more reason to celebrate that we've finally broken it. What I generally like is that our team is known for scoring goals,” added Kompany, who turned 40 last week, of his team's achievement.

“That's simply part of Bayern and part of our team. I think the boys can be proud of that – but, of course, the work continues.”

The focus now shifts back to the Champions League and winning their first European Cup in six years and their sixth in total.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Kompany was asked whether he felt his team should have put the tie to bed in Madrid. “I think it was a good result. That's all,” he said. “Maybe we could've scored one more goal, but we also could've conceded more.

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“We've got a slight advantage, nothing more. It was a top game, a tough game and it's not over yet. I was really pleased with the result. I felt after the game that we could've stepped things up another notch. That's good, when you win 2-1 at the Bernabeu and still feel that. We now need to show that.

“When you're not clean in your play, they're capable of getting at your goal incredibly quickly with their talent. But the important thing for me is how much do we need to solve? I always think before going to bed that the opposition coach has a lot to solve. That gives me a good feeling again.”

First-leg hero Neuer was also clear that Bayern's advantage was only a small one. “It's only one goal, though, it can go in any direction," said the 40-year-old. “Real Madrid is a difficult and tough task, but we do have a slight advantage. And we have the advantage that the crowd at home is always up for these occasions.

“We're in a good position but we mustn't overstate it because we've experienced how Real can fight back in the past. But we're confident.”