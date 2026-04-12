Lamine Yamal shines as Barcelona thrash Espanyol and take control of La Liga title race

Barcelona moved nine points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with seven games remaining after a 4-1 derby victory over Espanyol on Saturday.

The Catalans’ priority is Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg in Madrid against Atletico, where they aim to come back from a 2-0 home defeat, so it wouldn’t have been a surprise had they rested key players – especially as Real Madrid only drew 1-1 at Girona on Friday night.

Atletico’s Diego Simeone later called up nine reserve players for their game against Sevilla so that his first XI can be fresh for the return against the Barca.

However, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick did things differently. He started his best two players – Lamine Yamal and Pedri – and the former showed his worth by setting up two first-half goals, both for Ferran Torres, before scoring the third after 87 minutes. Marcus Rashford made it 4-1 after 89 for his first league goal for Barcelona in Camp Nou, a volley assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

Yamal was once again the outstanding performer. His corner led to a headed goal by Torres after nine minutes.

He then set up Torres to make it 2-0 after 24 minutes, with a delightful pass from the outside of his foot that was only bettered by the intelligence of the finish. Torres has scored 14 league goals this season, his best return for Barcelona and only Yamal has more.

“It’s good that a couple of players scored,” said Flick. “Ferran, Lamine, Rashford. It’s good for our confidence.”

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Barca were rampant, with 82 per cent possession in the first half, yet Espanyol pulled a goal back after Pol Lozano’s shot on 55 minutes briefly quietened the most vocal part of the 60,000 in attendance.

But a carnival atmosphere persisted from a crowd buoyed by the increasing likelihood of another league title.

Barca have not lost in any of the 30 previous derbies against Espanyol and have won two of their most recent league titles at Espanyol’s home. Little wonder, then, of the ill-feeling from most Espanyol fans towards Barcelona. For their part, Barcelona fans sang anti-Espanyol songs throughout.

Flick did make significant changes in the second half. “We managed the minutes too,” he said in response to the suggestion that he wasn’t resting enough players. “We had to change our game plan during the match. We still have two days to recover and the players know how to do it. We’re ready for Tuesday.

“Pedri was rested in the second half and he’s fresh, and for Lamine we thought about substituting him in the second but he’s fine. Gavi is on another level since his injury, he’s very focused and training well. Frenkie showed his quality when he came on, but I’m not sure if he can start versus Atletico. I don’t know if he can play more than 45 minutes. I will speak with the medical staff and take a decision.”

Espanyol are 10th in the table, a creditable position for a side whose priority was to avoid relegation, yet a disappointing one given they were third after four games and fifth after 21. They’ve not won any of their 14 league games so far in 2026, a dreadful run which sees them only seven points clear of the relegation zone.

For Barcelona, a bigger test comes against Atletico. “If we play our best game on Tuesday, we will go through,” Flick said. “We don’t need a miracle.”