Premier League predictions: No change at top as Man City and Arsenal win

Wednesday: Bournemouth v Leeds United (11pm Kick-off UAE)

Bournemouth's club-record unbeaten Premier League run reached 13 matches on Saturday after a 2-1 win at Newcastle United courtesy of Adrien Truffert's close-range finish. The Cherries moved up to eighth place, level on 48 points with Chelsea in seventh.

Leeds' relegation fears are almost over after they made it two wins on the spin and four games unbeaten following their 3-0 beating of bottom club Wolves. Daniel Farke's men are now eight points clear of the bottom three with five games left.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Leeds 1

Burnley v Manchester City (11pm)

Second-bottom Burnley's 4-1 thrashing by Nottingham Forest means they will become the second team to be relegated this season, after Wolves, if they lose at Turf Moor. Considering they are winless in their past 12 home league games, having also lost their previous 11 matches against City, the signs are not good for Scott Parker's side.

Man City can take over from Arsenal at the top of the table if they beat Burnley by two goals, which would also make it four wins in a row across competitions following victories over Arsenal (in the League Cup final and last Sunday in the Premier League), Liverpool and Chelsea.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Man City 4

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Friday: Sunderland v Nottingham Forest (11pm)

Sunderland were unable to make it three successive victories at the weekend when they were beaten 4-3 at Aston Villa, despite having fought back from 3-1 down thanks two goals in 58 seconds – in the 86th and 87th minute – from Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor. The Black Cats are 11th, but only four points behind sixth-place Brighton.

Forest's hammering of Burnley moved them five points clear of the relegation zone with Vitor Pereira's side now enjoying a season-best unbeaten run of seven games across competitions.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Forest 0

Saturday: Fulham v Aston Villa (12.30pm)

Fulham's inconsistent form continues with the Cottagers having won two, drawn two and lost two of their previous six matches. Saturday's goalless draw at Brentford leaves them in 12th place but still in the mix for a European place.

Villa needed a stoppage-time goal from Tammy Abrahams to beat Sunderland at the weekend to avoid what would have been a frustrating draw having been 3-1 up with four minutes to go. They remain fourth in the table, level on 58 points with Manchester United.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Villa 2

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Liverpool v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Virgil van Dijk's dramatic 100th-minute winner earned Liverpool a fortunate three points in the Merseyside derby at Everton, which made it two wins in a row. Arne Slot's men are five points clear of sixth-placed Brighton and seemingly all but assured of Uefa Champions League football next season.

Palace played out a goalless draw with London rivals West Ham on Monday that leaves the Eagles 13th and seven points behind sixth-placed Brighton.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Palace 2

Wolves v Tottenham Hotspur (6pm)

Wolves will be playing second-tier football next season after West Ham's draw at Palace on Sunday confirmed their relegation. Wolves have managed just three league wins in 33 games. losing 22, and are 16 points behind 17th-placed West Ham.

Spurs remain without a victory this year after being denied all three points in Robert de Zerbi's first home game in charge by a deflating Brighton stoppage-time leveller. Their winless run is now a miserable 15 games.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Spurs 2

Arsenal v Newcastle United (8.30pm)

Arsenal's title charge has been brought to a standstill after two defeats on the spin against Bournemouth and then Manchester City, with the Gunners having won once in six games across competitions.

Newcastle's season has been in a tailspin since being knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona, with Eddie Howe's side then suffering successive defeats against Sunderland, Palace and Bournemouth. The loss against the Cherries was their eighth in 11 league games.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Newcastle 1

Manchester United v Brentford (11pm)

United's crucial 1-0 win at Chelsea, thanks to Matheus Cunha's first-half goal, was a first in four games and vitally important after losing to Leeds last time out. The Red Devils are eight points ahead of Brighton in sixth and almost certain to be playing Champions League football next season.

Brentford's goalless stalemate with Fulham made it five successive draws for the Bees, who dropped down to eighth place, level on 48 points with Chelsea and Bournemouth in what is a razor-tight fight for European places.

Prediction: Man United 2 Brentford 2