Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta maintains title belief despite City setback

Mikel Arteta said he would "stay at home" if he did not believe Arsenal could recover from their defeat to Manchester City and go on to win a first Premier League title in 22 years.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium saw Arsenal's lead at the top of the table cut to three points, with City able to leapfrog the Gunners should they beat relegation-threatened Burnley by two goals on Wednesday.

Arsenal entered last month with aspirations of winning the quadruple, but they are seeing their bid for silverware disintegrate before their eyes.

However, for now at least, Arteta’s side, who have lost their last four domestic matches, remain at the top of the table, and in the semi-finals of the Uefa Champions League.

And when asked if he will be presented with a challenge to pick his players up ahead of their next match at home to Newcastle on Saturday, Arteta snapped back: “No. I mean if I have to pick the players up to win the Premier League with five games to go, in our hands, and be in the final of the Champions League, I should be at home.

“It’s not the case. It’s not needed. It’s never been needed, even in difficult moments, and so we will go again.

“Obviously, they were very disappointed not to get a result from the game in the manner that it happened.

“But I believe today, I believed on Wednesday, and I believed a week ago because I see the players every day and I know the level that we have.

“If they needed to be more convinced, they are now more convinced. And they were talking about it in the dressing room. It’s a new league now. We have an advantage of three points, and five games to play, so everything is still to play for. We know how much we want it, and we’re not going to stop.”

Rayan Cherki opened the scoring at the Etihad Stadium with a fine individual goal before Kai Havertz restored parity when he charged down Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clearance just two minutes later.

Eberechi Eze struck the inside of a City post in the second half with Erling Haaland then firing City ahead. Arsenal hit a post for a second time through Gabriel’s deflected header, while Havertz wasted a golden opportunity in stoppage time.

And Arteta continued: “I am very upset with the result. We came here to win the game. The reality is that the difference today was in the two boxes.”

Guardiola said prior to Sunday’s fixture that his bid for a sixth league title would be over if Arsenal won.

Reflecting on his side’s triumph, he said: “I don’t think ‘enjoy’ is the right word. It’s fine. It gives us hope. I said to the guys, ‘Enjoy the moment but don’t lose focus’.

“People say we have momentum, but when you see them [Arsenal] compete they are an extraordinary team, otherwise you cannot be top of the Premier League all season and unbeaten in the Champions League.

“The reality is clear. Who is top of the league? We are not. And goal difference? They are better, too. But of course, we have hope we can extend the chance to fight until the end.”

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and manager Pep Guardiola embrace after the 2-1 win over Arsenal. PA Info

Pep on Bernardo Silva leaving

Guardiola admitted “part of myself is leaving” with Bernardo Silva as the Manchester City manager urged his side to give the outgoing Portugal playmaker the perfect send-off.

The City captain ended speculation about his future on Thursday by revealing he will depart the club at the end of the season when his contract expires following a trophy-laden nine years in the north-west.

Guardiola hopes Silva can add a couple of pieces of silverware to the 19 honours he has already won before he exits, with City aiming to bag the Premier League and FA Cup to complete a domestic treble.

And Guardiola, speaking ahead of the Arsenal game, insisted Silva still has a crucial role to play for the remainder of the campaign.

Asked whether Silva going was the hardest goodbye for him, Guardiola replied: “Absolutely. When these types of players are going, and there have been many in the last years, part of myself is leaving too.

“It will be difficult imagining [the club] without him. He made an incredible statement during nine years and he has been massively, massively, massively important.

“Hopefully we can deliver to him, he’s going to help us, I know that. He’s a special player, hopefully we can deliver a good month, a few days, because he deserves it, he deserves the best."