UAE and China sign initial pact to boost investment flows

The UAE and China have signed a preliminary agreement to boost investment and mobilise more capital between the nations, adding to a string of recent deals.

The pact signed on Wednesday comes after the UAE and China signed 24 agreements spanning economic, trade and investment relations on Monday, during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed's visit to the world's second-biggest economy.

Under the latest agreement, officials of government agencies, public-private partnership groups and private sector companies, including small and medium-sized businesses, will co-ordinate to enhance investment opportunities.

It was signed by Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment, and Liu Sushe, vice chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

“This [agreement] establishes a structured framework to unlock new investment opportunities, mobilise capital across priority sectors – including through our sovereign wealth funds – and deliver lasting value for both nations,” Mr Alsuwaidi said.

The UAE, the Arab world's second-largest economy, and China are key partners, with the Asian giant being the Emirates' biggest trading partner in the Arab region, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Play Sheikh Khaled arrives in China to begin official visit Play 00:47

China is the UAE's fourth-largest source of foreign direct investment inflows, accounting for 6.3 per cent of total FDI stock as of 2024, government data shows.

Non-oil bilateral trade surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2025 to hit $111.5 billion, with a record annual growth of 24.5 per cent, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said this week.

Trade between the two countries is expected to hit $300 billion by 2030, the ministry said.

In February alone, UAE exports to China grew nearly 6 per cent annually to $2.77 billion, while imports jumped by more than 30 per cent year-on-year to $5.55 billion, latest data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity shows.

The nations are also expanding connectivity, with Etihad Airways on Monday introducing a significant expansion of its network in mainland China, with five new routes and 28 additional weekly flights – increasing the airline’s operations in the country to 35 flights a week across six gateways.

“We aim to further integrate our respective capabilities, promote the flow of capital and talent between our two countries, and support the development of strategic industries,” Mr Liu said.

“We are confident this collaboration will deliver tangible benefits for both countries, and contribute to a more stable and prosperous global economy.”

Sheikh Khaled also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which they discussed efforts to strengthen bilateral ties across key sectors and expand economic and investment partnerships to spur sustainable growth, in addition to regional and international developments. President Sheikh Mohamed visited Beijing in 2024.