Sheikh Khaled holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of his official visit to the country.

The leaders discussed efforts to strengthen deep-rooted ties across key sectors and expand economic and investment partnerships to spur sustainable growth.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, with both sides emphasising the importance of joint action in securing peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Sheikh Khaled landed in Beijing on Sunday to begin a visit aimed at advancing long-standing links between the allies.

On Monday, Sheikh Khaled witnessed the signing of 24 agreements between the UAE and China to bolster economic, trade and investment relations.

The deals were struck during the UAE-China Business Promotion Conference.

Sheikh Khaled also met Li Qiang, Premier of China, to discuss the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Sheikh Khaled is joined in the Chinese capital by a high-level delegation including Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, special envoy of the UAE President to China and chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc; Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Saif Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Mariam Almheiri, chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Media Office and adviser of strategic relations at the Crown Prince Court.