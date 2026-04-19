Dubai launches scheme to allow remote working from public parks

People are being invited to work remotely from public parks in Dubai.

The Work from Park initiative was announced on Sunday, with Al Barsha Pond Park being designated as the “first flagship destination” for the project, starting in May.

The initiative aims to create "multifunctional urban assets" that support modern lifestyles and work patterns, enhance economic productivity, and foster social and community engagement, according to a statement from Dubai Municipality.

The project is in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) announced in 2023 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“Dubai Municipality’s Work from Park initiative reflects our commitment to transforming public parks into future-ready urban spaces that enhance quality of life while supporting economic activity,” said Bader Anwahi, chief executive of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality.

It will contribute to providing a higher standard of sustainable quality of life for Dubai’s residents and visitors, he added.

The Work from Park scheme is being run by Dubai Municipality in collaboration with construction company Group Amana and remote working company Letswork.

The move is a significant step into transforming the future of flexible working conditions in the UAE, according to Omar Almheiri, co-founder of Letswork.

“By integrating our digital platform with Dubai’s world-class public parks, we are providing entrepreneurs, freelancers, and content creators with inspiring, tech-enabled environments that break the traditional office mould,” he said.

Units will be manufactured off-site and transported to the park, where they will be assembled, the municipality stated.

It was recently announced that 35 parks would open across Dubai by the end of this year.

The parks will span more than 340,000 square metres and serve 23 residential communities. The total investment is about Dh348 million ($95 million).

The parks will have early childhood play areas, active playgrounds, sports facilities for youth and adults, social and experiential F & B zones, and flexible indoor and outdoor community spaces for events and gatherings.

Collectively, the parks will offer more than 60 children’s play areas, 18 football fields, 20 sports courts, skate areas, running and cycling tracks, open green spaces, shaded seating, picnic areas, water features and food and beverage outlets.

By 2040, Dubai Municipality aims to deliver 310 new parks and upgrade more than 220 existing parks.