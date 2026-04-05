Dubai to open 35 parks this year

Dubai Municipality has announced plans to open 35 parks across the emirate by the end of this year.

The parks will span more than 340,000 square metres and serve 23 residential communities. The total investment is worth Dh348 million ($95 million).

The project is in line with the Dubai Parks and Greenery Strategy and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and serves as part of the broader vision to expand and enhance green and waterfront spaces.

Where will the parks be?

Park locations have been selected based on planning standards that ensure accessibility within a five-minute walk from surrounding neighbourhoods.

All parks will be developed as open, unfenced spaces that integrate with surrounding communities and reflect their local identity.

Designs incorporate climate-responsive features and resilient infrastructure, positioning parks as everyday destinations.

“This portfolio reflects our commitment to expanding integrated public spaces within a human-centric urban ecosystem that enhances wellbeing and strengthens social cohesion,” Bader Anwahi, chief executive of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said.

“By ensuring parks are within walking distance and designed around the evolving needs of communities, we are setting a new benchmark for the role of public spaces in improving quality of life and supporting sustainable urban growth across the emirate.”

What will be in the parks?

The parks will have early childhood play areas, active playgrounds, sports facilities for youth and adults, social and experiential F&B zones, and flexible indoor and outdoor community spaces for events and gatherings.

Collectively, the parks will offer more than 60 children’s play areas, 18 football fields, 20 multi-use sports courts, skate areas, running and cycling tracks, open green spaces, shaded seating, picnic areas, water features and F&B destinations.

By 2040, Dubai Municipality aims to deliver 310 new parks and upgrade more than 220 existing parks.