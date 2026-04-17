- Israel to occupy 'security strip' in Lebanon during ceasefire, says Netanyahu
- UAE and other regional countries welcome Lebanon ceasefire
- Israeli fire injures Lebanese rescue workers despite ceasefire
- Lebanese and Israeli leaders could meet within two weeks, says Trump
- US House votes down bill to restrain Trump's actions in Iran
- Gulf states to reintroduce UN resolution on Hormuz after Security Council deadlock
- US-Iran differences narrowed after Pakistani mediation, Tehran says
Updated: April 17, 2026, 9:45 AM