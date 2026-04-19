Manchester United player ratings vs Chelsea: Mainoo and Fernandes shine in vital win

Michael Carrick said he lives for moments like Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as his side took a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League.

Matheus Cunha struck the winner on Saturday night in the first half with United’s only shot on target as they moved 10 points clear of the struggling Blues, whose own top-five hopes were dealt a serious blow.

Liam Rosenior’s side hit the crossbar twice in the second half and despite dominating, seemed to lack belief as they lost a fourth Premier League game in a row without scoring.

There are no such concerns for the visitors, who need only two more wins to guarantee a return to Europe’s top competition.

“They’re the moments we live for really, that’s why we’re in it,” said Carrick.

“For big games, important games, big performances. And then for the supporters to feel it, it gives me a lot of satisfaction when I can be part of that and see all the people enjoying it so much. That’s the beauty of football and the pure form of it.”

The win came despite United suffering a defensive injury crisis, with Leny Yoro withdrawing injured on Friday and joining the suspended Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines.

It meant a start in central defence for Ayden Heaven who played well alongside Noussair Mazraoui.

“It was an important win for us tonight in different ways, coming through the suspensions and the injuries, Lenny pulling out quite late and having to adapt,” said Carrick.

“The boys take so much credit for that. And the coaches in terms of putting the plan together and adapting over the last couple of days.

“There’s a lot of things to be proud of tonight. We can play a little bit better at times, but I thought it was a game for a result and we managed to find it.”

Chelsea, who trail fifth-placed Liverpool by four points having played a game more, have lost four league games in a row without scoring for the first time in 28 years. Not since 1912 have the team endured a longer streak.

In all competitions the run stands at six defeats in their last seven, during which they have conceded 16 times, with seven of their nine goals scored coming against Sky Bet League One Port Vale.

Asked what failure to qualify for the Champions League would mean for his own future, Rosenior said: “The honest answer is I don’t know.”

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7: Clean sheet at a place where Unted had only won one in 12. Busier of the keepers in the first half as Chelsea came closest to scoring and were the better team. Was fine playing behind a makeshift central defensive partnership which held firm for a big win.

Diogo Dalot - 7: Back starting and had a lively first half. Went down heavily at one point, but sprung back up. First half substitute Garnacho – who was booed by the travelling fans – just couldn’t get past him. Played well.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7: Not his usual position and he’s not been playing like last season, so it’s to his credit he did so well. Enzo Fernandez easily bypassed him and curled a shot on to the edge of the post and should’ve scored. Key tackle on 82 minutes on Garnacho. Chelsea fans thought it was a penalty. Wishful thinking, it was a goal kick.

Ayden Heaven - 7: Had only played 15 minutes and three sub appearances under Carrick, but needs must for December’s player of the month. Heavy challenge on Palmer brought early appeals for a penalty. Then tripped Palmer to concede a terribly taken free-kick on the edge of the area. Strong sliding challenge on Delap soon after. Passing was heavy and not accurate at times.

Luke Shaw - 7: Poor touch let Chelsea in for an early attack, but steadied and Chelsea had no joy against either of United’s full-backs. In that respect, it was right to keep the two in their usual, settled, positions.

Casemiro - 7: His passing combinations with Bruno Fernandes were important. His days as a United player are numbered and he loved every minute of United fans serenading the team at the end after a backs to the wall away performance.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8: Vital that he returned given the absences behind him. Simple, neat and always an outlet for those around him. Defended well. Doesn’t do the stand out moments, though he did well to block on 72 minutes with Neto looking to equalise.

Bruno Fernandes - 8: Superb round the corner pass to Mbeumo to set up United's first serious attack. Outstanding pull back pass to set up Cunha for the opening goal. That's 14 goal involvements in his last 13 games. Ran at goal and shot wide on 51 minutes. Calmed his team and slowed it down when necessary. Better in second half.

Matheus Cunha - 7: Poor touch after being set up by Mbeumo when he should have hit it first time. Learnt a lesson 20 minutes later when he finished a Bruno Fernandes pass for the opener. That was the key moment in a huge win for United that put them 10 points clear of Chelsea.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6: Ran on to a Bruno Fernandes pass and crossed quickly for Cunha. Poor ball forward in a 34th minute attack. Tripped as he attacked after 38.

Benjamin Sesko - 6: Just five touches of the ball in the first half. He ran hard and worked hard, though didn’t hold the ball up particularly well. A quiet night.

United subs:

Amad Diallo (for Sesko, 80): N/A

Mason Mount (for Cunha, 80): N/A

Joshua Zirkzee (for Mbeumo, 87): N/A