Merchant vessels report gunfire as they attempt to cross Hormuz after Iran declared strait closed

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Saturday forced at least two vessels back westward out of the Strait of Hormuz, with firing involved, as Iran tightens control of the narrow waterway.

Some ⁠vessels reported they received radio messages from the IRGC navy telling them the strait was closed again and no ships were allowed to ​pass ‌through.

UK Maritime Trade Operations, based in Dubai and run by the UK Royal Navy, said that two Iranian gunboats opened fire on a tanker and a vessel north-east of Oman.

TankerTrackers earlier said Iran's navy had forced two Indian vessels back out of the Strait of Hormuz, with firing involved.

One of the vessels is an Indian-flagged VLCC supertanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi oil. The impact was ​not ‌immediately ⁠clear.

Iran said on Saturday it was reimposing strict military controls on the strait, the conduit of about a fifth of global oil trade before the war, leading to uncertainty ⁠over whether such traffic would be allowed to continue through the strait.

US President Donald Trump hours earlier had cited “some pretty good news” about Iran, declining to elaborate. But he also said fighting might resume without a peace deal by Wednesday, when a two-week ceasefire expires.

Play Trump threatens to bomb Iran again if no peace deal reached Play 00:17

Iran had announced its temporary ‌reopening of the strait following a separate US-brokered 10-day ​ceasefire agreement on Thursday between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon.

But on Saturday, Iran's central military command announced it would resume “strict management” of the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement on state television, it said Washington had broken a promise by continuing its naval blockade of ships sailing to and from Iranian ports.

And in a message posted on his Telegram channel, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's navy was ready to inflict “new bitter defeats” on its enemies.

Struggling diplomacy

Iran has not yet agreed to a new round of negotiations with the US, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, quoting sources. This comes after unconfirmed reports said the two sides were preparing to hold talks on Monday.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country's military chief wrapped up separate overseas visits on Saturday as Islamabad steps up efforts to push for an end to the Iran war.

High-level US-Iran negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, ended without agreement last weekend.

Mr Sharif concluded his trip to Turkey, he said in a post on X, capping a three-country diplomatic push.

“I leave Antalya with fond memories and a renewed commitment to further strengthening the enduring fraternal bonds between our two nations, and to continuing our close co-operation to advance dialogue and diplomacy for lasting peace and stability in the region,” Mr Sharif said.

Separately, Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir completed a three-day visit to Tehran, where he met senior Iranian leaders. He emphasised the need for de-escalation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after attending the 5th edition of the three-day Antalya Diplomacy Forum. AFP Info

Prospects remained unclear on a resumption of US-Iran talks or any agreement over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

“It seems to be going very well in the Middle East with Iran,” Mr Trump told reporters on Air Force One while returning to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona.

“The main thing is that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. You cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, and that supersedes everything else.”

But in sharp contrast, Mr Trump said he might end the ceasefire with Iran unless a long-term deal to end the war was agreed before it expires on Wednesday, adding that a US blockade of Iranian ports would continue.

“When the agreement is signed, the blockade ends. As soon as the agreement gets signed. That's when the blockade ends,” he said.

The US Central Command said that 23 ships had complied with orders from US forces to turn around since the maritime blockade of Iranian ports began.

Play Gulf vessels turn back as US and Iran trade threats again Play 00:38

Sticking points

Discussions between the two countries have stalled after disagreements around Iran's uranium enrichment programme.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday that uranium was “as sacred to us as Iranian soil” and would not be transferred out of the country.

“Iran's enriched uranium is not going to be transferred anywhere,” said Ismail Baghaei, according to Iranian state media. “Transferring uranium to the US has not been an option.”

Iran also partially reopened its airspace on Saturday to international flights crossing the eastern part of its territory, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said.