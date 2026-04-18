Two puppies rescued after being abandoned in UAE desert

Two puppies found abandoned in the Abu Dhabi desert are now safe and being cared for at the Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre.

The dogs, believed to be about eight to 10 weeks old, were found last Sunday at the base of a dune in Sweihan by two UAE residents who were out riding dirt bikes.

Phil Pound and Frankie Warren told The National how they stopped to help the animals and cared for them until the shelter stepped in.

Mako and Phil were rescued from the desert. Photo: Phil Pound Info

“We knew right away they weren't stray dogs because I've rescued multiple dogs in the desert,” said Mr Warren, who is Filipino-American and also known as "Mako".

“Those dogs would not have survived that night ... somebody dropped them there to die. These dogs were abandoned ... someone had to plan this.”

Mr Pound spotted the first puppy at the base of a dune, prompting the pair to stop and call others in their group for help. They waited to see if anyone else was nearby before taking action.

Thirsty and scared

Mr Pound took them to his home, where they were found to be dehydrated – the dogs drank 1.5 litres of water. “The lighter one we managed to get into the box quite easily,” said Mr Pound. “The black one … started to get a little bit concerned and when I picked him up, started barking and was a little bit unsure.

“But once they went into the box. They just completely calmed down and seemed a little bit more at ease. They were definitely together and I'm hoping if they get it adopted, it is going to be together.”

The black, ginger and white puppy, Mako, is female, while the ginger-white puppy has been named Phil.

Pet abandonment has been a persistent issue in the UAE, with shelters struggling to cope with the number of animals being surrendered. Many others are left on the streets, in the desert, or near feeding stations.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi in February announced an initiative requiring pet owners to register their cats and dogs, with fines for non-compliance. The move is seen as a way to help address the problem.

Many pets in the UAE are already microchipped. Dubai Municipality in March opened a series of automatic feeding stations for strays. Trap, neuter and release programmes are also in operation.

Despite such efforts, the issue remains widespread, with rescue volunteers continuing to report rising numbers of abandoned animals, as some owners struggle to support them financially.

“This shouldn't be happening,” Mr Pound said. “This is not normal. This is not human behaviour.”

Both men, who have pets of their own, paid tribute to the support they received during the rescue. “There were so many people involved, trying to help and trying to recommend places," said Mr Pound. “This was humanity at its best versus humanity at its worst.”

Mako and Phil on their way to a new home. Photo: Phil Pound Info

They also praised Lana Karim, head of community wildlife services at the Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, who took them in. Ms Karim told The National the centre was catering for more than 600 dogs and received between 10 to 30 animals every day, adding that "it's been this way for many years now".

"We have a dedicated team that responds to urgent cases on the streets, bringing animals in for treatment and rehabilitation," she said. "We do everything we can to save them. But the truth is, not all of them make it. Some arrive in critical condition and despite all efforts, they slip away. Those are the days we sit in silence, overwhelmed and heartbroken.

"Stories like Mako and Phil remind us why we keep going. They remind us that there are still good people out there, that humanity still exists."

Emphasising this message, Mr Pound said the caption that Mr Murren put on the video was touching. "It is about how bad things will continue happening if good people stop doing good things,” Mr Pound added.

Both rescuers stressed that they did not see themselves as heroes. “That's how low the bar is now,” said Mr Warren. “That two people doing the right can become extraordinary.”

Mr Warren said the message was simple: "Do the right thing."

He added: “If you see someone hurt, help If you see an abandoned pet, save them, but don't abandon the pet to begin with."

He said their rescue sparked a huge response on social media and had a cascading effect, with many others joining in. “It was a huge community coming together and that was because of two puppies."

Now recovering at the shelter, Mako and Phil had their vaccinations and are expected to be placed up for adoption soon.

For their rescuers, they hope their story does more than just save two lives. "If we get a chance to put a bigger message out about this and we get the support for the welfare centres ... that's more important," they said.