Dubai launches region's first AI-powered feeding stations for stray cats and animals

Dubai Municipality has launched a programme to feed stray animals using AI-powered smart devices. It aims to improve animal welfare while reducing random feeding practices that can negatively affect public spaces.

As part of the Ehsan Stations initiative, 12 devices are to be installed across the emirate, including 10 units in public parks and two at facilities operated by Dubai Holding. The stations are designed to provide a more organised approach to feeding stray animals while helping authorities better manage their populations.

The devices use AI to identify stray cats and other animals, collect data and dispense food. The initiative also encourages recycling and aims to promote a more sustainable approach to feeding animals, while helping maintain the cleanliness and appearance of public areas.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, acting chief executive of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project reflects the emirate’s efforts to promote animal welfare and sustainable practices.

“The launch of Ehsan Stations for feeding stray animals, including cats and others, reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to promoting humane values across the emirate, foremost among them compassion and animal welfare,” she said.

She added that the introduction represents a pilot phase, during which the stations will be tested and evaluated before any potential expansion. All units have been designed and manufactured in the UAE.

Dubai Municipality currently manages stray animal populations through programmes such as Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR), after which the animals are brought back to their original locations, provided they pose no risk to the community. Some animals are also made available for adoption through the municipality’s website.

Residents are encouraged to follow responsible pet ownership practices and to report any concerns related to stray animals by contacting Dubai Municipality on 800 900.

The project builds on other animal welfare initiatives announced by the municipality, including the Fountains of Mercy programme, which will introduce 50 water fountains for birds and wildlife across urban and desert areas of the emirate.

The initiative comes as authorities across the UAE introduce measures aimed at improving animal welfare.

In December, Abu Dhabi began allowing hotels and restaurants to welcome pets under updated tourism regulations by the Department of Municipalities and Transport. Previously, pets, except for certified service animals, were not allowed in restaurants across the capital.

Under the new rules, establishments with tourism licences can choose whether to allow companion animals such as cats and dogs. Venues that opt in are encouraged to provide dedicated areas for pets, primarily in outdoor spaces such as terraces or balconies, while maintaining health, safety and guest comfort standards.