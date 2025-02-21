Animal welfare group gets government backing to boost care for strays

Hundreds of animal welfare volunteers in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi</a> are set to benefit from a new government-backed initiative that aims to make it easier for people to look after stray animals. Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi (AWAD), a grass roots volunteer-led organisation, is now licensed by the Department of Community Development and has won government support to improve the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/04/abu-dhabi-launches-investigation-after-150-cats-found-dumped-in-al-falah-desert/" target="_blank">care of animals</a> in the capital. The non-profit organisation aims to offer a bridge between community volunteers managing cat colonies around the city, and government departments. It will work in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Office of Developmental Affairs to discuss the most effective community measures to improve animal welfare and manage existing communities of strays. Dr Rachel Shaw, chief executive of AWAD, said priorities will be managing trap, neuter and release programmes to control cat populations, and delivering educational workshops. “This is going to be significant in the sense that people may feel they have more of a voice and a channel for clear communication to drive change,” said Dr Shaw. “Previously, there has been recognition of the need for improvement in animal welfare, but there's never been a cohesive collaboration to drive change. AWAD will be able to drive change due to its connectivity, that is what's going to make a difference. “One of our pledges is to follow through on our initiatives and ensure the community is involved. This a collaboration, 100 per cent, but we can't do anything without all parties working together.” The project is the latest in a number of markers that suggest a change in attitudes towards animal welfare. From February 3, pet owners in Abu Dhabi have been required to register their cats and dogs and have them microchipped under a compulsory scheme, to restrict abandonments. Training on the Animal Ownership System has been given to veterinary clinics by the Abu Dhabi Department for Municipalities and Transport, with animal registrations completed through veterinary clinics. Dr Shaw said one of the ultimate goals of AWAD was to establish a government-supported body that does work similar in nature to the RSPCA in the UK. The RSPCA – the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – is the world’s oldest and largest animal welfare organisation. Its mission is to ensure all animals have a good life, by rescuing and caring for those in need, speaking out on behalf of all animals and by inspiring everyone to treat them with compassion and respect. “The RSPCA was established in 1824, so we're a long way off that level of credibility,” said Dr Shaw. "But as with everything, Abu Dhabi and the UAE can fast-track everything. “We bring the knowledge, the people and the funding. If we all commit to doing something collaboratively Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi could become as reputable and as impactful as the RSPCA. “We have the opportunity and the ability in the future to make real change, which is why we're trying to ensure we set off with a strong foundation that could lead to that.” One of the biggest challenges facing animal rescuers and adopters is the cost involved. To vaccinate and neuter a colony of 60 stray cats, and establish long-term feeding stations, can cost around Dh35,000. It is hoped AWAD may be able to help collect government funds to support animal welfare programmes, small clinics and feeding stations. Current government-supported TNR programmes are overwhelmed with demand from the number of cat populations, leaving community-led schemes and kind-hearted volunteers to pick up the slack. One of those is David Appleby, founder of Microchipped.ae – a non-profit scheme launched in Abu Dhabi for pet owners to easily track their pets. “This is a massive win for the advocacy of animal welfare reforms,” he said. “We have always worked closely with Dr Rachel who has always provided us with great and sound advice, not only on veterinary matters but on animal welfare concerns too. “AWAD has been operating in the background for some time now, and after reorganising, it is great to see them officially formed.” With recent improvements to animal welfare initiated by the Department of Municipality and Transport – Animal Welfare Division, animal welfare in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is starting to improve, Mr Appleby said. “There is still much more work to do, especially among the private sector and addressing the overpopulation of strays with a humane approach.”