  • President Sheikh Mohamed at Fujairah port with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed at Fujairah port with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad conduct an inspection of the port and its operations
    Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad conduct an inspection of the port and its operations
  • The leaders also discussed national issues and the development of the UAE
    The leaders also discussed national issues and the development of the UAE
  • Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Hamad and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy chairman of the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs
    Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Hamad and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy chairman of the Office of Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs
  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
    Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs
  • Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Theyab accompanied the President in Fujairah
    Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Theyab accompanied the President in Fujairah
  • Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad at the port
    Dr Ahmed Al Mazrouei, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad at the port
  • Fujairah Port plays an important role for the UAE economy and global energy market
    Fujairah Port plays an important role for the UAE economy and global energy market

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed inspects Fujairah Port

UAE President discusses national issues with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah

The National

April 17, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday met Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, during a visit to the emirate.

The leaders toured Fujairah Port and reviewed the progress of work in its facilities and procedures, state news agency Wam reported.

They agreed the port is one of the UAE's vital facilities and plays an important role in supporting the national economy and the global energy market.

Last month, the Fujairah Media Office reported on more than one occasion that the port had been a target of Iranian attacks. On March 16, a fire broke out after shrapnel from an intercepted drone fell near the port, but no injuries were reported and civil defence teams contained the blaze.

Fujairah is the UAE's gateway to the Indian Ocean and is critical to eastbound container ships from Asia. The emirate connects to the Gulf's internal distribution network, which is supported by rail and road transport.

The port handled 26.4 million tonnes of general cargo in 2025 and serves as a hub for shipping links to the Indian subcontinent, the Red Sea and East Africa.

Looking to the future

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad also discussed national issues. They emphasised that the aspirations of citizens are always the focus of development plans, initiatives and national projects.

They also praised the values ​​that characterise UAE society and expressed their wish for the Emirates to continue to progress.

Updated: April 17, 2026, 5:07 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin Zayed