Sheikh Mohamed says UAE 'moving forward with confidence' in visit to Ajman Ruler

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, have declared that the UAE “continues to move forward with confidence”.

During high-level talks the two leaders set out the nation's vision for the future, with raising living standards and efforts to empower Emiratis at its heart.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Humaid said the Emirates would “direct all resources” to enhance quality of life, promote well-being, and strengthen social cohesion and stability.

They prayed for the continued security, prosperity and well-being of the UAE, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

The meeting was held in Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, were also in attendance, along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.