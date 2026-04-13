President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with King of Bahrain

  • President Sheikh Mohamed meets King Hamad of Bahrain. All photos: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed meets King Hamad of Bahrain. All photos: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
  • Arriving in Bahrain, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with King Hamad on bilateral ties and the latest fallout from the Iran war
    Arriving in Bahrain, Sheikh Mohamed held talks with King Hamad on bilateral ties and the latest fallout from the Iran war
  • They said Tehran’s attacking of civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain and other countries in the region, was a breach international law
    They said Tehran’s attacking of civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain and other countries in the region, was a breach international law
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Crown Prince Salman, First Deputy Supreme Commander of Bahrain, on arriving in the country
    Sheikh Mohamed greets Crown Prince Salman, First Deputy Supreme Commander of Bahrain, on arriving in the country
  • Sheikh Mohamed speaks to a young guest before his departure
    Sheikh Mohamed speaks to a young guest before his departure
  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, meets King Hamad upon arriving in Bahrain
    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, meets King Hamad upon arriving in Bahrain
  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, part of the UAE delegation, speaks to Prince Salman, with Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, looking on
    Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, part of the UAE delegation, speaks to Prince Salman, with Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President, looking on
  • Prince Salman was a prominent figure among the Bahraini delegation for Sheikh Mohamed's visit to the kingdom
    Prince Salman was a prominent figure among the Bahraini delegation for Sheikh Mohamed's visit to the kingdom
  • Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security, in Bahrain
    Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad and Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Supreme Council for National Security, in Bahrain
  • Sheikh Mohamed departs from Bahrain
    Sheikh Mohamed departs from Bahrain

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with King of Bahrain

UAE President meets King Hamad during fraternal visit to country

The National

April 13, 2026

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Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met King Hamad of Bahrain during a visit to the country.

The two leaders discussed the close ties between their nations amid the context of the Iran war, state news agency Wam reported.

They agreed that Tehran’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain and other countries in the region, constitute a breach of sovereignty and international law.

During the fraternal visit, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad also discussed the serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as the war’s effects on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

They also looked at ways to strengthen relations, with the leaders emphasising their shared commitment to consultation and co-ordination, particularly in light of regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and other senior Emirati officials.

Updated: April 13, 2026, 1:11 PM
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