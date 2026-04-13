President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran war with King of Bahrain

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Monday met King Hamad of Bahrain during a visit to the country.

The two leaders discussed the close ties between their nations amid the context of the Iran war, state news agency Wam reported.

They agreed that Tehran’s attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, Bahrain and other countries in the region, constitute a breach of sovereignty and international law.

During the fraternal visit, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad also discussed the serious implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as the war’s effects on maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

They also looked at ways to strengthen relations, with the leaders emphasising their shared commitment to consultation and co-ordination, particularly in light of regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and other senior Emirati officials.