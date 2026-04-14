UAE President celebrates marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday attended a wedding reception to celebrate the marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed to the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the groom and his family, wishing them a happy and fulfilling marriage, state news agency Wam reported.

The President posed for pictures with the groom and guests. The reception featured traditional Emirati performances, reflecting the joy of the occasion.

Among the sheikhs and senior Emirati officials who attended the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed, Vice Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, also attended.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and several other sheikhs, officials and guests also joined the ceremony.